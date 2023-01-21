URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM. PST THURSDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon...

RENO, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO