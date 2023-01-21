ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Police say northeast Austin homicide Saturday was in self-defense

AUSTIN, Texas — Police said a deadly shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday night was in self-defense, and no one was arrested over the incident. Around 9:10 p.m., Austin Police Department officers were called to the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Austin man accused of shooting wife in the head, charged with murder

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers in Austin arrested Willie Easley, 77, charged with murder in the killing of his wife, and booked him into the Travis County Jail. Officers responded to the deadly shooting inside a residence in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 and found the body of Muriel Easley, 72.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin Shell gas station employee arrested for murder: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a 25-year-old man for murder following a shooting in East Austin. Police said on Jan. 21, around 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. When officers arrived, they...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot, killed at East Austin gas station: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting at an East Austin gas station overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to a Shell gas station in the 4500 block of E. MLK Jr Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Jan. 22. Police were flagged down to the scene about a disturbance inside the gas station.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County

One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

House destroyed in Southeast Austin fire

AUSTIN, Texas - A home was destroyed in a fire this morning in Southeast Austin. Firefighters say the fire was through the roof when they arrived at the home in the 4500 block of Eric Circle. The only occupant was safely evacuated by Austin police. Fortunately, there were no injuries...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez. The driver...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for killing his wife in North Austin, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for shooting and killing his wife in their North Austin home, Austin police said. Police said on Jan. 19, around 3:55 p.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to an emergency call of a dead woman inside a home in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane.
AUSTIN, TX

