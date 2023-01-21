Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO