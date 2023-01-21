Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Austin Rep. James Talarico proposes bill to make Texas top ten in teacher payJalyn SmootTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Longtime customers come to defense of employee charged with murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Longtime customers at an East Austin gas station are coming to the defense of a young employee charged with murder. Police say 25-year-old Yaseen Naz shot and killed a man following an altercation at that store over the weekend. "Disbelief. I mean, complete disbelief," said customer Jalon...
Police say northeast Austin homicide Saturday was in self-defense
AUSTIN, Texas — Police said a deadly shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday night was in self-defense, and no one was arrested over the incident. Around 9:10 p.m., Austin Police Department officers were called to the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
APD: Fatal Pflugerville shooting ruled self defense
A 37-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday night in Pflugerville, the Austin Police Department said in a press release
KWTX
Austin man accused of shooting wife in the head, charged with murder
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers in Austin arrested Willie Easley, 77, charged with murder in the killing of his wife, and booked him into the Travis County Jail. Officers responded to the deadly shooting inside a residence in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 and found the body of Muriel Easley, 72.
Police identify man found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.
1 dead, 3 injured in Round Rock 2-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday.
cun.news
The name of the individual who died at the Red Hills Villas last week is released
Round Rock Police responded to a shooting that occurred in an apartment complex around 8:50 PM Thursday night, January 19, 2023. When officers arrived at the Red Hills Villas, located at 1401 South AW Grimes Boulevard, they found a male with apparent gunshot wounds. The male with the gunshot wounds...
Williamson County deputies investigating unattended death of 16-year-old Georgetown boy
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) is investigating after the "unattended" death of a 16-year-old Georgetown boy. The body was found on Monday morning. The sheriff’s office did not say if it’s known when the teen died. Autopsy and toxicology results are both...
fox7austin.com
East Austin Shell gas station employee arrested for murder: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a 25-year-old man for murder following a shooting in East Austin. Police said on Jan. 21, around 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. When officers arrived, they...
1 dead after shooting at east Austin gas station, APD homicide unit investigating
The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.
fox7austin.com
Man shot, killed at East Austin gas station: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting at an East Austin gas station overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to a Shell gas station in the 4500 block of E. MLK Jr Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Jan. 22. Police were flagged down to the scene about a disturbance inside the gas station.
fox7austin.com
Plea agreement reached in case of Austin woman accused of killing friend, kidnapping her baby
AUSTIN, Texas - A plea agreement has been reached in the case of an Austin woman accused of killing her friend and kidnapping her baby. Magen Fieramusca, the so-called ‘close friend’ of murdered South Austin mother Heidi Broussard, is charged with capital murder and tampering with a corpse, as well as kidnapping Broussard's daughter Margo Carey.
fox7austin.com
Domestic dispute sparks SWAT call at South Austin home
Various Austin agencies responded to a home in South Austin, where a verbal disturbance turned into a SWAT call. The suspect is now in custody.
fox44news.com
Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
CBS Austin
Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County
One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
fox7austin.com
House destroyed in Southeast Austin fire
AUSTIN, Texas - A home was destroyed in a fire this morning in Southeast Austin. Firefighters say the fire was through the roof when they arrived at the home in the 4500 block of Eric Circle. The only occupant was safely evacuated by Austin police. Fortunately, there were no injuries...
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez. The driver...
‘Major wreck’ shuts down westbound US-79 in Round Rock
Police posted on Twitter that the crash happened Monday afternoon on the highway, known locally as Palm Valley Blvd., just west of A.W. Grimes Blvd. in front of the H-E-B plus! store.
Refugee family deals with sewage coming from bathtub in Austin apartment
A family of Afghanistan refugees are living in an apartment with raw sewage coming out of their bathtub and toilet.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for killing his wife in North Austin, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for shooting and killing his wife in their North Austin home, Austin police said. Police said on Jan. 19, around 3:55 p.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to an emergency call of a dead woman inside a home in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane.
Comments / 0