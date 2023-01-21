Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Idaho8.com
Four Australian Open spectators ‘revealed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards,’ organizer says
Four people who were attending the Australian Open were questioned by Victoria Police after they “revealed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards,” a Tennis Australia spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday. “Four people in the crowd leaving the stadium revealed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security...
Idaho8.com
5 shootings in California, Iowa and Washington leave 24 dead as America’s gun violence scourge drags on
A series of shootings in three states has made for a heart-wrenching several days, leaving 24 dead as more cities join a growing list of American communities scarred by gun violence. “Only in America do we see this kind of carnage, this kind of chaos, this kind of disruption of...
Idaho8.com
Man who rested feet on desk in Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6 found guilty on 8 counts
An Arkansas man who was infamously photographed putting his feet on a desk inside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6, 2021, insurrection was found guilty on eight counts by a Washington, DC, jury Monday. Richard Barnett, 62, also known as “Bigo,” was charged with eight federal...
Idaho8.com
Alleged serial armed carjackers hid in freezer in effort to evade US Capitol Police, USCP says
US Capitol Police arrested two 18-year-old alleged carjackers Tuesday who hid in an outdoor restaurant freezer following an attempted traffic stop that turned into a car chase, USCP said. Officers attempted to pull over a white BMW sedan near the 100 block of E Street NW in Washington, DC, that...
Idaho8.com
Closing arguments conclude in trial of accused NYC bike path terror suspect
Closing arguments concluded Tuesday in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, the man prosecutors say was radicalized by ISIS propaganda before he allegedly drove a rented truck down a bike path in New York, killing eight pedestrians in 2017. The judge is expected to charge the jury with the case Wednesday...
Idaho8.com
George Santos’ lies are casting a harsh spotlight on a powerful Republican who endorsed and raised money for him
Cascading revelations about New York Rep. George Santos‘ pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on powerful New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign. Stefanik was a key validator for Santos in their shared home...
Idaho8.com
GOP Rep. Greg Steube ‘sidelined’ for several weeks after accident at Florida home
Rep. Greg Steube, a Florida Republican, announced Monday that he will be “sidelined” in his home state for several weeks as he recovers from multiple injuries suffered in an accident at his Sarasota property last week. Steube wrote on Twitter that he is recovering from “a fractured pelvis,...
Idaho8.com
2 former Arkansas deputies charged with federal civil rights offenses in arrest of man caught on camera
A federal grand jury indicted two former Arkansas law enforcement officers on an excessive force charge after they were caught on video punching a man repeatedly during an arrest in August, prosecutors said. Levi White and Zackary King, former deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, were indicted on federal...
Idaho8.com
With newfound powers, statehouse Democrats race to expand voting rights
After strong electoral results in the midterm elections, Democrats in some key states are moving quickly this year on voting rights — pushing ambitious plans to expand access to the ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election. In the presidential swing state of Michigan — where Democrats have gained...
Opinion: Commentary: School Choice Works in Rural America — Just Take a Look at Florida
When Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall announced last year that he was putting a school choice bill on ice, he suggested choice wouldn’t help rural students and referenced his hometown. “The obvious question for a person that lives in Atoka, Oklahoma — population 3,000, 12,000 in the county — [is] what does a kid with […]
Idaho8.com
CNN Poll: Broad majority of Americans approve of appointment of special counsel to investigate Biden documents
More than 8 in 10 Americans approve of the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence and an office he used after serving as vice president, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. The poll finds broad approval...
Idaho8.com
‘Decisions are imminent’ on charges in Trump’s effort to overturn 2020 election in Georgia, Fulton County DA says
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suggested Tuesday that the special grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to upend the 2020 election in Georgia has recommended multiple indictments and said that her decision on whether to bring charges is “imminent.”. At a hearing in Atlanta...
Idaho8.com
5 things to know for Jan. 25: Classified docs, Tornadoes, Immigration, Covid, Ukraine
Rihanna headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show has already drummed up immense excitement. But if pop music isn’t your genre of choice, perhaps you’ll be happy to learn the NFL has added a country music star and some Hollywood heavyweights to its entertainment lineup. Here’s what else...
Comments / 0