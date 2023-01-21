Ex-Genesis Execs Claimed They Raised Millions for Crypto Hedge Fund Just as Former Company Neared Bankruptcy

Read full article on original website
‘Outright Negative' on Stocks: JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic Braces for Correction, Hard Landing
JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic is abstaining from the early 2023 rally. Instead, the Institutional Investor hall-of-famer is bracing for a 10% or more correction in the first half of this year, telling investors he's "outright negative" on the market. "Fundamentals are deteriorating. And, the market has been moving up. So, that...
Jim Cramer Says to Consider an Analyst's Call Timeframe When Investing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. He used recent notes on Advanced Micro Devices to illustrate his point. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the...
Morgan Stanley Reveals Its 8 Favorite Stocks Ahead of Europe's Earnings Season
Morgan Stanley has named eight stocks to buy ahead of a hotly anticipated earnings season in Europe. Stocks in the region have risen this year on the first signs of moderating inflation across Europe. Nonetheless, the impact of sluggish growth and the war in Ukraine remains key concerns for investors.
Wall Street wobbles amid worries about corporate profits
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is wobbling Wednesday on worries about corporate profits following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in afternoon trading, but only after it tumbled to a morning loss of 1.7% and then roared all the way back. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased an early 460-point loss and was virtually unchanged at 33,734, as of 3:11 p.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower after coming back from a 2.3% drop.
Adani Shares Fall as Short Seller Firm Hindenburg Announces Short Position
"After extensive research, we have taken a short position in Adani Group Companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments," Hindenburg announced in its report. Shares of Adani-affiliated companies fell after the short seller firm accused the conglomerate of corporate fraud. Adani Group called Hindenburg's report "malicious combination of selective...
AT&T Shares Jump as Subscriber Growth Tops Analyst Expectations
AT&T reported fourth-quarter subscriber growth that exceeded Wall Street's estimates. CEO John Stankey rejected the idea that the phone service industry is in a pricing war. Verizon also reported fourth-quarter earnings this week that matched analyst's expectations. AT&T shares jumped on Wednesday after the carrier reported fourth-quarter subscriber growth that...
NYSE Says Tuesday's Trading Glitch Due to ‘Manual Error'
The day after a major trading glitch at the New York Stock Exchange open, the NYSE has issued a statement on what happened: "The root cause was determined to be a manual error involving the Exchange's Disaster Recovery configuration at system start of day." That's all they are saying. In...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Sunrun, U.S. Bancorp, Alphabet, AT&T and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. News Corp, Fox — News Corp rallied 5.4%, while Fox news gained more than 2%, after Rupert Murdoch called off plans to merge the two companies. AT&T — The telecommunications giant rallied 5.4% after reporting more wireless subscribers than expected...
Microsoft Offers Lackluster Guidance, Says New Business Growth Slowed in December
Microsoft's Azure cloud growth slowed to 31%, barely beating analysts' projections. Management called for $50.5 billion to $51.5 billion in revenue for the next quarter, while analysts expected over $52 billion, with Azure growth slowing further. The software maker took a $1.2 billion charge in the quarter in connection with...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: 3M, Paccar, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMD and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Lyft — The ride-sharing app's stock lost 0.7% following an upgrade to overweight from sector weight by KeyBanc. The firm said cost-saving strategies such as layoffs and stabilizing demand could help the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond — The...
Dow Futures Drop 200 Points, Microsoft Falls After Earnings
Stock futures fell in early trading on Wednesday as traders pored through the latest batch of corporate earnings. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 174 points, or 0.4%. Nasdaq-100 futures shed 1.3%, and S&P 500 futures fell 0.7%. Shares of Microsoft dropped 2%. Initially shares rose after...
Google Job Cuts Hit 1,800 Employees in California, Including 27 Massage Therapists
Google's layoff included more than 1,800 employees in California, state fillings show. More than 100 were cut from the company's YouTube campus in San Bruno, south of San Francisco. The company let go of more than two dozen on-site massage therapists. Google eliminated over 1,800 jobs in its home state...
Microsoft Users Hit With Global Cloud Outage That Impacted Products Like Teams and Outlook
Microsoft said it is investigating issues with several of its products, including Teams and Outlook. The U.S. technology giant said that users globally might not be able to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. "We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps," the...
As Interest Rates Climb, Here's Why Proposed Caps on Debt May Not Help Reduce Costs for Consumers
A 2015 expansion of the Military Lending Act extended a cap on annual percentage rates at 36% for revolving credit. As interest rates on debt climb, Congress may consider implementing a similar policy. But other changes may better help consumers save, research finds. Rising credit interest rates have made it...
92% of Millennial Homebuyers Say Inflation Has Impacted Their Purchase Plans, But Most Are Plowing Ahead Anyway, Study Shows
Millennials — who are roughly ages 27 to 42 — are in their prime homebuying years. While the combination of high home prices and rising interest rates has caused affordability issues for many buyers, the situation is gradually improving. The median price for an existing house was $366,900...
George Santos Now Says $500K Campaign Loan Didn't Come From His Personal Funds
Rep. George Santos made a significant revision to his 2022 campaign filings Tuesday by specifying that a $500,000 loan he made to the campaign didn't come from his personal funds. The initial filing from September included a checked box saying the hefty loan came from the "personal funds of the...
Rupert Murdoch Calls Off Proposed Fox-News Corp Merger
Rupert Murdoch withdrew his proposal to explore a reunion of Fox News' parent and Wall Street Journal owner News Corp. Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch "determined that a combination is not optimal" at this time. The proposal has been withdrawn as News Corp is in advanced discussions to sell...
Are Digital Wallets Safe? Here's What to Know as the Battle Between Big Banks and Apple Pay Heats Up
Several of the large banks behind Zelle are teaming up to create their own digital wallet that will take aim at Apple Pay and PayPal. For consumers, increased competition over digital payments could be a benefit, but there are still risks to consider. In the face of inflation, rising interest...
Australian Inflation Hits a Post-1990 Peak
Inflation in Australia rose to a new 32-year high of 7.8% in the final quarter of the fiscal year of 2022. The "trimmed mean annual inflation," excluding large movements of increases and declines, hit its highest since the government has started publishing the print in 2003. Inflation in Australia rose...
New York's Student Loan Forgiveness Program Covers 24 Monthly Payments. Here's What Borrowers Need to Know
With the fate of the Biden administration's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan uncertain, borrowers in New York state may have another option for relief. The Get On Your Feet Loan Forgiveness Program, established in 2015, offers some college graduates loan forgiveness equaling up to 24 months of payments. With the...
