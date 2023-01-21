Ex-Genesis Execs Claimed They Raised Millions for Crypto Hedge Fund Just as Former Company Neared Bankruptcy

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is wobbling Wednesday on worries about corporate profits following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in afternoon trading, but only after it tumbled to a morning loss of 1.7% and then roared all the way back. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased an early 460-point loss and was virtually unchanged at 33,734, as of 3:11 p.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower after coming back from a 2.3% drop.

32 MINUTES AGO