Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan provides update on DE Charles Omenihu after arrest
According to reports, a woman told police that her boyfriend (Omenihu) pushed her to the ground during an argument on Monday. The 25-year-old was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail later that day but posted bail. On Tuesday, the 49ers announced that they were "in the process of...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Rookie Power Rankings: Bennedict Mathurin swipes the top spot with recent play
The term “rookie wall” is often used to describe how first-year players may hit a roadblock in the midst of their seasons as they adjust to the 82-game schedule and increased competition level in the NBA. With teams well into the second halves of their schedules, some rookies...
Fantasy Hockey Trade Analyzer: An ideal late-season target should be easy to acquire
This week's fantasy trade column dives a little deeper into shooting percentages, which will be the main impetus to trade for two players who are starting to score in bunches after muted starts. On the other hand, the "trade away" duo has been hindered by their inconsistent play and the recent slumps suffered by their respective teams.
Mat Ishbia expected to become owner of Suns and Mercury before NBA trade deadline
The sale of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is expected to be finalized within the next two weeks, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA owners will reportedly ratify Ishbia's purchase during a vote in early February, which puts...
Comments / 0