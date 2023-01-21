Read full article on original website
Teen in critical condition after being shot while taking out the trash for his mom, police say
SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot taking out some trash n his way home from work in South Fulton County last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police are still searching for the shooter.
Second victim dies after 2 men were found shot in head in Coweta County, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The second victim in a Coweta County double shooting last week has died. On Jan. 16, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies found two men who had been shot in the head.
Man killed by deputies after car chase in Gordon County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being shot by Gordon County deputies following a car chase. 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch fled a traffic stop on Cook Road around 1 a.m. Jan. 24. Deputies followed Couch to an address in Sugar Valley. A deputy gave Couch...
13-year-old killed in shooting near Atlanta skating rink, curfew to be proposed
The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the boy as Deshon DuBose. They said he was shot twice.
Man, woman charged after 3-year-old boy shot at Douglasville motel, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police told Channel 2 Action News they have arrested two people connected to a shooting involving a 3-year-old boy on Saturday morning. According to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, officers were called to the Intown Suites Extended Stay motel off of Thornton Road just within the Douglasville city limits at 9:30 a.m.
Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
23-year-old Gainesville for murder after woman found dead in the grass outside apartment
GAINESVILLE, Ga — Police arrested a 23-year-old Gainesville man and charged him in the murder of a woman early Monday morning. Gainesville police arrived at the Lanier Pointe Apartments on Spring Road and found a woman dead in the grass of the apartment complex. Police identified the victim as Latasha Smith.
DeKalb County DA recuses her office from Atlanta training center shooting investigation
Officials: Two people were on plane that made an emergency landing on I-985 UGA Athletics Department releases statement on deadly crash. UGA Athletics Department releases statement on deadly crash. New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Updated: 15 hours ago. Multiple state agencies are asking for...
Henry County deputies searching for 3 suspects accused of stealing $1,100 from Home Depot twice
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County sheriff officials asked the public to help locate three individuals accused of stealing from Home Depot. Authorities said on Jan. 5th and Jan. 15th, three individuals were seen in a Home Depot located on Jonesboro Road. After they entered the store, officials said...
Woman recovering from attack at Doraville MARTA station parking lot
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is recovering from an attack at the Doraville MARTA station parking lot over the weekend. “Right after I got in and started [my car], a man jumped into the passenger seat next to me,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “He told me he wanted me to drive.”
23-year-old Gainesville man arrested in connection to Hall County murder
HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old Gainesville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a murder at an apartment complex in Hall County. Officers responded to the Lanier Point Apartments at the 2400 block of Spring Road for a death investigation. Upon arrival, police found a woman identified as Latasha Marie Smith lying dead in the grass of the apartment complex.
Police release new details on what led to man shooting co-worker to death outside Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are now investigating a homicide after the person shot outside a Cobb County Taco Mac Monday afternoon died. Earlier Monday, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the restaurant where the shooting broke out during the busy lunch hour. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Fire at Peachtree Ridge High School delays dismissal, causes evacuation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at Peachtree Ridge High School delayed dismissal today and caused an evacuation. The fire reportedly started in a bathroom. No one was hurt in the fire. The full extent of the damage is unknown.
13-year-old boy dies after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening. The name of the deceased boy has been identified as Deshon DuBose. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW around 11:24...
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
Suspect accused of shooting, killing man near Taco Mac went to restaurant on lunch break, Cobb police say
ATLANTA — A person was shot Monday afternoon in the parking deck of a busy shopping plaza, police said. Cobb County Police were called to the shooting just before 12:30 p.m. at 3101 Cobb Parkway, where they found a person shot in the garage behind the Taco Mac restaurant and the Main Event family entertainment center.
Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
Driver escapes from SUV sinking into Chattahoochee River
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver is recovering after a scary situation in the Chattahoochee River Monday morning. Cobb County police say the person lost control and drove into the river at Paces Mill early that morning. The driver was able to escape the flooding vehicle and swam through the...
Second victim in Coweta County double shooting dies, sheriff's office says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The second victim in a double shooting last week in Coweta County has died, the sheriff's office said Monday. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the victim. Following the shooting, he was initially described as a male who had been shot in the head.
