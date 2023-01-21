Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North CarolinaDiana RusChapel Hill, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
Related
Chronicle
And one: Sharpshooting Virginia Tech narrowly overpowers Filipowski-led Duke men's basketball
After each Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils dropped a close game on the road against Virginia Tech, and the Blue Zone breaks down the game:. One player: Kyle Filipowski. In a disappointing loss for...
Chronicle
'He's a big-time warrior': Filipowski proves himself as Duke men's basketball's star, but supporting cast falters against Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va.—It is, after all, a team game. On a night when Duke had control, then lost it, then regained it, then lost it again before falling to Virginia Tech in a 78-75 thriller in Cassell Coliseum, one thing is clear. Kyle Filipowski, once the third-best prospect (on paper) in the Blue Devils’ loaded freshman class, is a full-fledged star.
Chronicle
CASSELL DEFENSE: Duke men's basketball falls in final seconds at Virginia Tech on Filipowski's big night
BLACKSBURG, Va.—Big runs defined the evening in southwest Virginia. The Hokies’ final burst just came when it mattered most. On a chilly Monday night in Cassell Coliseum, Duke and Virginia Tech dueled to the final seconds of the game as the Hokies took a 78-75 victory. "Our guys...
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va.—Just two days after a resume-boosting home victory against Miami, Duke made the trek to take on Virginia Tech for the first time since the Hokies knocked off the Blue Devils in last season’s ACC tournament title game. Duke started hot, but Virginia Tech quickly clawed back into it, taking control of the opening period from there. Heading into the locker room, the Hokies lead 45-38. Atmosphere.
Chronicle
Three points: Improved defense, late-game discipline can help Duke men's basketball to win at Virginia Tech
After Duke’s down-to-the-wire finish against No. 17 Miami, it faces yet another road challenge in Blacksburg, Va., against Virginia Tech. Here are three points to the Blue Devils’ success Monday evening:. Swing the momentum. Duke truly rallied in the late stretches against Miami to take down a tough...
Chronicle
X-Factor: Another big game from Roach can push Duke men's basketball beyond Virginia Tech
Fresh off a big win against Miami Saturday afternoon, Duke next heads to Blacksburg, Va., for its first match against Virginia Tech since last year's ACC tournament. The Blue Zone is here with a potential difference-maker for both sides:. Duke: Jeremy Roach. Freshman center Kyle Filipowski may be averaging nearly...
Chronicle
Duke men's tennis splits doubleheader after dropping afternoon thriller to Harvard
On a bleak and rainy Sunday, nothing was dreary about the tennis being played inside Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. Duke split its doubleheader, losing a nail-biter to No. 16 Harvard before following it up with a 7-0 sweep against North Carolina Central. Prior to the doubleheader, the 20th-ranked Blue Devils...
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball overcomes slow start again to down Syracuse at home
As the saying goes, three things are certain in life: death, taxes and Duke starting slow in an ACC game. However, the latter has been easy for the Blue Devils to recover from, especially with a group as tough as Kara Lawson’s squad. No. 13 Duke overcame a 15-10...
Chronicle
'A different level': Duke track and field shatters four programs records at Hokie Invitational
Outside of Rector Field House in Blacksburg, Va., it was as chilly as could be. Inside, Duke was as warm as ever. The Blue Devils put together an impressive performance in the Hokie Invitational over the course of two days, setting four school records and providing plenty of reasons to be optimistic as the meat of their indoor season gets underway.
Chronicle
Letter of thanks
On Thursday evening, January 19th, the UNC women's basketball team had just notched a win against archrival 13th ranked Duke Blue Devils — a sure recipe for bad feelings by Duke's vocal students and fans who made the 8-mile trip from Durham. However, for at least two young students clad in their Duke sportswear, that wasn't the case.
Chronicle
President Price announces further details, goals of Duke Climate Commitment
Duke President Vincent Price announced new “specific, measurable commitments on climate” under the Duke Climate Commitment in a Tuesday email. The commitments are divided into five elements — empowering bold thinkers, transforming teaching and learning, renewing campus community, forging partnerships in Durham and engaging Duke’s global network.
Chronicle
‘A light upon the nations’: Yalla, a kosher and halal food truck, looks to use cuisine as interfaith bridge
“Yalla!” reads the yellow lettering on the bright red food truck parked across from the Student Wellness Center on most weekdays. A word deriving from the phrase “ya Allah,” yalla is commonly used by both Arabic and Hebrew speakers in the Middle East to convey a sense of urgency — a shout of “let’s go!”
Chronicle
Duke Hospital after dark
There’s something special about seeing places that are usually hustling and bustling completely devoid of energy, the helter-skelter nature of a teeming thoroughfare transformed into silence and quiet. My experience working nights at Duke Hospital was no different. As part of the pediatrics rotation in medical school, one of...
Comments / 0