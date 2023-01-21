ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

'He's a big-time warrior': Filipowski proves himself as Duke men's basketball's star, but supporting cast falters against Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va.—It is, after all, a team game. On a night when Duke had control, then lost it, then regained it, then lost it again before falling to Virginia Tech in a 78-75 thriller in Cassell Coliseum, one thing is clear. Kyle Filipowski, once the third-best prospect (on paper) in the Blue Devils’ loaded freshman class, is a full-fledged star.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va.—Just two days after a resume-boosting home victory against Miami, Duke made the trek to take on Virginia Tech for the first time since the Hokies knocked off the Blue Devils in last season’s ACC tournament title game. Duke started hot, but Virginia Tech quickly clawed back into it, taking control of the opening period from there. Heading into the locker room, the Hokies lead 45-38. Atmosphere.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Letter of thanks

On Thursday evening, January 19th, the UNC women's basketball team had just notched a win against archrival 13th ranked Duke Blue Devils — a sure recipe for bad feelings by Duke's vocal students and fans who made the 8-mile trip from Durham. However, for at least two young students clad in their Duke sportswear, that wasn't the case.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

President Price announces further details, goals of Duke Climate Commitment

Duke President Vincent Price announced new “specific, measurable commitments on climate” under the Duke Climate Commitment in a Tuesday email. The commitments are divided into five elements — empowering bold thinkers, transforming teaching and learning, renewing campus community, forging partnerships in Durham and engaging Duke’s global network.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke Hospital after dark

There’s something special about seeing places that are usually hustling and bustling completely devoid of energy, the helter-skelter nature of a teeming thoroughfare transformed into silence and quiet. My experience working nights at Duke Hospital was no different. As part of the pediatrics rotation in medical school, one of...
DURHAM, NC

