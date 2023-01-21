Read full article on original website
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
30 Minute Chicken with Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe
Chicken Alfredo is a classic dish that just about everyone loves. Well, everyone loves a good version, at least. So often, you get a version that can be heavy and gloppy, and, well, less than appetizing. We’re showing you how to make Alfredo sauce from scratch. Oh yeah.
Chicken Cordon Bleu - Keto Friendly Casserole
This casserole is a simple and easy way to enjoy all those amazing favors of Chicken Cordon Bleu without all the fuss. You still get the same delicious authentic flavors with much less hassle. The Dijon mustard, white wine sauce, swiss cheese and ham flavors still shine through and beckon you for seconds. It's a a straightforward method and easy to do on a busy weeknight, especially if you grab yourself a rotisserie chicken. This recipe is gluten free and keto friendly.
What Is Goulash?
Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Goulash is a one of those dishes that has one name but different variations. Here, we explore the different types of goulash, learn about the best cuts of beef for making goulash and share our favorite goulash recipes. What Is Goulash?. Goulash...
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
How to Cook Cabbage So It’s Less Gassy
Let’s cut right to the chase: Does cabbage give you gas? If so, you aren’t alone—this cruciferous vegetable has been known to make plenty of people toot! And while it’s great that cabbage varieties help keep your digestive system humming along, gas and bloating aren’t exactly the desired outcome to enjoying such yummy dishes as Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon or hearty cabbage steaks.
Creamy Broccoli-Cauliflower Chicken Casserole
Heat oil in the saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with flour, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Increase heat to medium-high and whisk in milk and cream cheese. Whisk until the cream cheese is incorporated and the sauce has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 3/4 cup Parmesan. Add the broccoli, cauliflower and chicken and stir to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan.
Chicken Teriyaki and Noodles
Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken pieces and cook, stirring, until chicken is browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate and keep warm. Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil over high...
Easy Apple Chicken Salad
Say goodbye to boring lunches and try this Easy Apple Chicken Salad. It's packed with crunchy apples, and chicken, and can be served in a variety of ways. It's the perfect combination to get you through your day.
Skillet French Onion Chicken
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. If you love caramelized onions and melted cheese, you will love this Skillet French Onion Chicken, a great way to jazz up chicken breasts!. Skillet French Onion Chicken. I’m more of a dark-meat girl, so my chicken breast recipes really...
Creamy Southwestern Pasta Salad Recipe
This high protein pasta salad recipe is packed with blacked chicken, black beans, colorful veggies, and a creamy southwestern dressing made of Greek yogurt and spices. Pasta salads are a go-to meal prep for me for busy weeks. I love this lemon chicken pasta salad as well as this California cobb pasta salad. They are great for enjoying a quick lunch or dinner because it’s packed with protein and veggies as well as a ton of flavor.
Canned Tuna Pasta Recipe
This Canned Tuna Pasta recipe is a great dinner option when you’re stuck at home and crave Italian comfort food. It’s an easy recipe that combines a bunch of common, affordable pantry items to quickly create a super tasty dinner.
From sardine curry to glossy pork: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for easy midweek meals
Delicious food needn’t be extravagant, and there are multiple ways to further your meals while still sticking to a budget. That can mean using up the tins and spices you already have in the house, rather than heading to the shops, or finding savvy swaps: tinned tuna instead of sardines, say, or chilli flakes instead of fresh chilli. Another approach that’s really effective is to take the time to try out a new cooking technique: they may seem only slight tweaks, but the effect of adding a few slivers of fried garlic, for example, or stirring lightly pickled vegetables or fresh herbs through a sauce can take a dish to wonderful new heights at little extra cost.
Broccoli Cheddar Rice Casserole
A classic casserole done just the way it should be. (No canned soup here!) When I need a little dose of comfort in the form of food I’m usually looking for something creamy and/or cheesy with a little bit of crunch going on. And casserole sure knows how to answer that call! You know the type — the carb-heavy, retro mishmash of ingredients that gives you an entire meal in a single baking dish in the creamiest, cheesiest fashion it can, and oftentimes with a can of cream of ‘whatever’ soup involved. This Broccoli Cheddar Rice Casserole is basically that kind of casserole, except the sauce is from scratch (no canned soup!) and let me tell you — that sauce is divine. Easy, cheesy, comforting, and filling, this is the type of thing casserole dreams are made of. (And you don’t want to miss that topping!)
Shrimp Chow Mein - Make It at Home for Dinner!
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.
Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew [Vegan]
2 cups (16 oz. / 473 ml) of low sodium vegetable broth (made or from bouillon if camping) 14.5 oz. can (411 grams) of crushed fire-roasted tomatoes. 2 medium orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, (525-550 grams) peeled and cubed. 1 1/2 cups (15 oz. can, 425 grams) of chickpeas, drained and rinsed.
White Chicken Enchiladas
Looking for a delicious and easy dinner, these white chicken enchiladas with green chilis may be just what your looking for. I make these simply filled with chicken and cheese, but you could easily go vegetarian with rice and/or black beans, spinach or some pico de gallo. It’s really easy to customize it to your liking. The sauce is creamy and delicious, the tortillas burst with cheesy, chicken goodness and they disappear as fast as I can get them outta the oven! We make this recipe frequently, it’s always being requested by the kids. It’s also great if you want to double it for a pot luck dinner or a dish to pass, it’s always a crowd pleaser.
Easy Sausage Skillet Pasta Recipe
Sausage Skillet Pasta is one of those meals that is perfect for when the kids have practice! I always look for new recipes, but one-pot meal recipes are a favorite! We always need a last-minute dinner to get on the table!. (I have included affiliate links to products I love....
Chicken Cheesesteak Skillet
A quick-as-can-be one-pan meal that always satisfies. When I’m not quite sure what to make for dinner, a skillet meal can always save the day. And it can do it in quick order! Take this Chicken Cheesesteak Skillet as an example — it’s just a handful of ingredients, it’ll take you less time to make than it takes to watch your favorite TV show, you only have one dish to wash, and yet you end up with one delicious homemade dinner on the table. It’s as comforting as the classic sandwich, but won’t weigh you down quite as much.
