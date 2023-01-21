Read full article on original website
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark BoothDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Atlanta's First Alcohol-Free Bar: The Sober SocialJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local ResidentsJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move
Longtime Atlanta Braves broadcaster Chip Caray is reportedly leaving Atlanta for a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. In addition to reporting on the news, O'Brien revealed some insight into Caray's decision. "Chip Caray is leaving the Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, […]
Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate
The Los Angeles Dodgers were tabbed as a potential landing spot for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds in MLB rumors, though the market for Reynolds seems to have quieted down in recent weeks, with many putting the likelihood of a Pirates trade at less than 50 percent at the moment, given their lofty asking price. […]
RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed
The Cincinnati Reds have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for Trevor Bauer after the Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from the pitcher. Bauer, who won the NL Cy Young award with Cincinnati during the 2020 campaign, would benefit from playing in a smaller market upon his initial return from suspension. However, the Reds […]
Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed
The New York Yankees may not be done just yet in making moves over the ongoing offseason. On Sunday, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale provided updates on multiple offseason-related matters, including on just where the Yankees stand on the futures of Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson. Nightengale noted that the reigning AL East champions continue […]
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship
The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents. Shanahan spoke with the media following his team's victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles. […]
Athletics nab ex-Brewers All-Star slugger
The Oakland Athletics made a significant splash late into MLB free agency, agreeing to terms with veteran slugger Jesus Aguilar on a one-year deal. The deal is agreed to, pending a physical, and will see the former Brewers All-Star compete for at-bats on a rebuilding A's squad. According to Bob Nightengale, Aguilar will pocket $3 […]
Dodgers’ free agency signee ready to get ‘back on track’ in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Dodgers recently agreed to terms on a deal with pitcher Jordan Yamamoto. This will be an overlooked signing by many. But Yamamoto was once a highly-regarded prospect in the Miami Marlins' organization. He recently revealed his goal after signing in LA. "Let's go @Dodgers! Glad to be apart of an amazing organization! […]
Jose Altuve’s strong take on Astros’ Yordan Alvarez will put the rest of MLB on notice
Yordan Alvarez will be among the players who will lead the charge for the Houston Astros in their upcoming World Series title defense. Alvarez is coming off of a standout 2022 campaign where he posted career highs in several stats, including OPS+ (187). He also finished in third place in the 2022 American League MVP […]
How Jimmy Butler made Heat fan’s night after he flew 4,405 miles to not see him play
A young Jimmy Butler fan flew 4,405 miles to see the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. However, Butler was a late scratch and did not play in the game. The fan was distraught to learn that his favorite player was out for the contest. But Jimmy Butler more than made […]
Lions fans roaring over Dan Campbell’s Coach of the Year snub
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions had one of the more improbable seasons in the NFL this year. And yet, Campbell wasn't nominated for Coach of the Year. The Lions went just 3-13-1 last season, finishing last in the NFC North. However, Dan Campbell was able to spark a revitalization in Detroit this season, as […]
5-star WR Jeremiah Smith speaks out on programs trying to flip his commitment
Ohio State has potentially locked in their next great wide receiver in 2024 five-star prospect Jeremiah Smith. But even after committing to the Buckeyes in December, several other top schools are still looking to add Smith. Jeremiah Smith recently spoke with Chad Simmons of on3.com. During the conversation, Smith revealed that teams such as Tennesee, […]
Pablo Lopez’s Johan Santana reason for excitement about joining Twins after trade
Pablo Lopez is ready to play for a potential Minnesota Twins contending team in 2023 after being traded from the Miami Marlins. But he's also excited for a specific Johan Santana-based reason, per the Minnesota Twins Twitter account. "Every Venezuelan kid grew up a Johan Santana fan, I have vivid memories of watching him as […]
Key pitcher for Yankees trending towards Opening Day return after ‘unusual’ injury
When pitcher Mike King injured his right elbow last season, the New York Yankees had no idea when he could return to the rotation. Fast forward to a month before spring training begins, and there talk about King being ready by Opening Day. Per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Mike King described the moment his […]
Red Sox trade for former Royals’ top SS prospect after Trevor Story injury
The Boston Red Sox are reportedly acquiring infielder Adalberto Mondesi from the Kansas City Royals, per Jeff Passan. Mondesi was once regarded as a future star in the big leagues. But injuries have limited his overall production. However, the Red Sox are trading for him to replace an injured player of their own in Trevor Story. […]
Aroldis Chapman has fans’ heads spinning with WBC announcement for Great Britain
Aroldis Chapman made a shocking free agent decision when he signed with the Kansas City Royals. The former New York Yankees' closer has made potentially an even more eye-opening announcement, joining Great Britain for the World Baseball Classic. Chapman is a native of Cuba. His most well-known nickname is the "Cuban Missile." And yet, Chapman […]
Scott Rolen shares emotional moment with parents amid Hall of Fame nod
Few things in sports can compare to an emotional embrace between an athlete and his family following a hard-earned triumph. After five years of being denied entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Scott Rolen finally got to rejoice with his parents after getting the official word he is Cooperstown-bound. The tearful celebration was tweeted […]
Hawks’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Atlanta Hawks haven't seen the 2022-23 season go the way they were expecting it to go. After pulling off a huge move for Dejounte Murray last offseason, the Hawks were expected to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, and for good reason. With Murray and Trae Young teaming up, Atlanta […]
RUMOR: Sean Payton’s quest for coaching return hits major snag
As NFL teams began looking for their next head coach, Sean Payton seemed like the hottest name on the market. However, things have now cooled on Payton as teams think twice about hiring the former New Orleans Saints' head coach. Payton has interviewed with numerous teams in the league such as the Denver Broncos, Houston […]
