Lexington County, SC

Columbia Police investigating shooting in hotel room

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are looking to find a person for allegedly shooting into an occupied hotel room. Crime Gun Intelligence Unit investigators say the incident occurred at the Baymont Hotel on E. Exchange Blvd. There were no injuries reported by authorities. If you have information, contact Crimestoppers...
COLUMBIA, SC
Man Arrested In Richland County Is Alleged Serial Rapist

(Richland County, SC)- An alleged serial rapist is in custody in Richland County. Twenty-nine-year-old Antonious Randolph is accused of targeting women using dating apps and social media. He's charged with two counts of assault and battery in the first degree, plus possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Lexington Students Charged Over Alleged Text Message Threats

(Lexington, SC) - Two middle school students in Lexington are accused of making threats against other students. The Carolina Springs Middle School students are accused of using an app to create a fake phone number to use when directly texting threats to others. Both students accused of making threats are...
LEXINGTON, SC
SC man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of USC Upstate student

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a suspect charged in the shooting that killed a USC Upstate Student in 2019 pleaded guilty Monday. Officials said Douglas Wright pleaded guilty to murder, armed robbery and procession of a weapon during a violent crime....
COLUMBIA, SC
Man killed in shooting at the Coronet Motel in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a motel this morning. Officers say they responded to the scene before 7 a.m. at the Coronet Motel on North Main Street, where they found a man shot outside. He was taken to the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Smith pleads guilty to reckless homicide in 2019 fatal wreck

Tears filled the courtroom as one family sought justice and another sought leniency. James Anthony Smith, 33, of Aiken, pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 23 to reckless homicide in the death of 15-year-old Kaleb Hinckley. On June 22, 2019, Smith was driving home when he crashed into the vehicle occupied by Hinckley and his brother Gabriel. Kaleb died at the scene while Gabriel was injured.
AIKEN, SC
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities. According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say

One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry County Sheriff announces 2022 employee award recipients

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster recently announced award recipients for the Year 2022. Detention Deputy Crystal Houseal was presented with the Charles Harshman Detention Officer of the Year award after serving at the center for seven years. Houseal has “not only earned the respect from her fellow employees, but from the detainees being held at the Detention Center for various criminal charges,” say officials.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
