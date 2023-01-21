Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Columbia police searching for 2 men considered dangerous in connection with violent crime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for two male suspects who are considered armed and dangerous. Isaiah Grooms and Rodney Friday are wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault case that happened on the 500 block of Alcott Drive on January 20 according to police.
WYFF4.com
SC man in car with drugs arrested after parking in spot without disability permit, police say
IRMO, S.C. — (Above video is the Tuesday morning headlines.) A South Carolina man who illegally parked in a space designed for people with disabilities was taken into custody for more than a parking offense, police said Tuesday. Police in the town of Irmo, about 12 miles southeast of...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police investigating shooting in hotel room
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are looking to find a person for allegedly shooting into an occupied hotel room. Crime Gun Intelligence Unit investigators say the incident occurred at the Baymont Hotel on E. Exchange Blvd. There were no injuries reported by authorities. If you have information, contact Crimestoppers...
iheart.com
Man Arrested In Richland County Is Alleged Serial Rapist
(Richland County, SC)- An alleged serial rapist is in custody in Richland County. Twenty-nine-year-old Antonious Randolph is accused of targeting women using dating apps and social media. He's charged with two counts of assault and battery in the first degree, plus possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police...
iheart.com
Lexington Students Charged Over Alleged Text Message Threats
(Lexington, SC) - Two middle school students in Lexington are accused of making threats against other students. The Carolina Springs Middle School students are accused of using an app to create a fake phone number to use when directly texting threats to others. Both students accused of making threats are...
FOX Carolina
SC man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of USC Upstate student
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a suspect charged in the shooting that killed a USC Upstate Student in 2019 pleaded guilty Monday. Officials said Douglas Wright pleaded guilty to murder, armed robbery and procession of a weapon during a violent crime....
abccolumbia.com
Man killed in shooting at the Coronet Motel in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a motel this morning. Officers say they responded to the scene before 7 a.m. at the Coronet Motel on North Main Street, where they found a man shot outside. He was taken to the...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Smith pleads guilty to reckless homicide in 2019 fatal wreck
Tears filled the courtroom as one family sought justice and another sought leniency. James Anthony Smith, 33, of Aiken, pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 23 to reckless homicide in the death of 15-year-old Kaleb Hinckley. On June 22, 2019, Smith was driving home when he crashed into the vehicle occupied by Hinckley and his brother Gabriel. Kaleb died at the scene while Gabriel was injured.
wach.com
Off-duty firefighter rescues man from burning Lexington County home
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County firefighter is being recognized for his quick actions in saving a man from a burning home off of Boiling Springs Road in late December. Firefighter Zachery Pfentner is being recognized after reports say he ran to help a family after noticing...
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies victim shot dead at R&B’s Bar & Grill
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of the victim who died after being shot at R&B’s Bar & Grill early Sunday morning around 3:10 a.m. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Patrick L. Johnson, 38, of Columbia. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident,...
AOL Corp
Teenage driver killed in crash identified by Lexington County coroner
A teenager who was killed in a crash over the weekend has been publicly identified by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office. Jackson Ryan Mack, an 18-year-old Gaston resident, died in Sunday night’s accident, Coroner Margaret Fisher said. The single-vehicle collision happened on Pine Plain Road, according to Lance...
WRDW-TV
2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities. According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in...
Mother charged with fentanyl possession as investigation into baby's death continues
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has released new details regarding the death of a child and the charge that child's mother is now facing. According to a spokesperson for the department, any time there is an unexplained death involving a child, both the coroner's office and the sheriff's office conduct a joint investigation.
17-year-old suspect arrested, charged in Greenwood
The Greenwood Police Department said that they arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting.
WIS-TV
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was injured and hospitalized after a collision on Saturday night. According to officials, the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, at the intersection of North Pine Road and Farrow Road. Deputy Kameron Locklear was taken...
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh wants chief deputy barred from testifying about blood spatter in murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Debate continues over what's expected to be a crucial piece of evidence in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial: analysis of the allegedly blood-splattered T-shirt Murdaugh was wearing on the night of the murders. Murdaugh's defense lawyers on Monday filed a motion asking the trial judge...
AOL Corp
One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
abccolumbia.com
Increase in number of infants surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina saw the highest number of infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2022, according to the Department of Social Services. Daniel’s Law allows parents to safely surrender their unharmed infants up to 60 days old. Daniel’s Law went into effect in 2001...
abccolumbia.com
Newberry County Sheriff announces 2022 employee award recipients
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster recently announced award recipients for the Year 2022. Detention Deputy Crystal Houseal was presented with the Charles Harshman Detention Officer of the Year award after serving at the center for seven years. Houseal has “not only earned the respect from her fellow employees, but from the detainees being held at the Detention Center for various criminal charges,” say officials.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0