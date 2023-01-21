ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisberry, PA

lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Avalanche kills two prominent York Co businessmen

York, PA — A skiing accident has claimed the lives of two prominent business owners in York County. Jon Kinsley, 59, and his brother Tim Kinsley, 57, were killed yesterday by an avalanche while together on a trip in British Columbia. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County barn fire reportedly under control

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Kinsley Enterprises leaders die during Canadian ski trip

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Jonathan Kinsley, an executive of Kinsley Enterprises, and his brother, Timothy Kinsley, president of Kinsley Properties, have died during a ski trip in Canada. According to Kinsley Construction, Inc., the brothers were skiing in British Columbia at the time of their “sudden and tragic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Eastern Pa. winery goes on the market for $3.395 million

Yes, Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery is for sale. No, it is not closed, as owner Lele Galer wanted to stress during a phone conversation Sunday. “Oh my gosh, the rumor mill the last three months has been, ‘Oh, it’s closed.’ No. We’re open. We are open,” said Lele, who has owned the winery with her husband Brad since May 2008 for $1 million and, following extensive renovations, opened it in 2011.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Nocturnal nightclub aims to ‘bring the party back’ to Harrisburg

Nocturnal is ready to reinvigorate Harrisburg’s nightlife scene. In the coming weeks, the nightclub will open at the former Susquehanna Ale House at 236 N. Second St. with dance music and a speakeasy. Justin Browning, owner of JB Lovedraft’s MicroPub on North Second Street, purchased the three-story building from Ron Kamionka, owner of several city establishments under the Downtown After Dark umbrella.
HARRISBURG, PA
dtbeacon.net

Crumbl Craze Takes on Dallastown

York, PA finally gets a taste of the internet famous cookies. York County can finally taste the craze that they’ve only been able to see on screen. The TikTok famous cookie chain Crumbl recently opened their doors in York County, marking the first location in the area. On Friday,...
YORK, PA
Michele Orsinger

Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Firearms stolen from Cumberland County gun shop

A small number of firearms were stolen from a Cumberland County gun shop on Saturday morning. A small number of firearms were stolen from a Cumberland County gun shop on Saturday morning. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 01/23/2023

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, this crash occurred on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, around 6:10am on Interstate 81 near mile marker 132. Troopers say Peter Caparro, 62, of Hazleton, was driving his Kia Sportage southbound on Interstate 81 when he lost control of his...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
HERSHEY, PA

