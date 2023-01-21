Read full article on original website
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Avalanche kills two prominent York Co businessmen
York, PA — A skiing accident has claimed the lives of two prominent business owners in York County. Jon Kinsley, 59, and his brother Tim Kinsley, 57, were killed yesterday by an avalanche while together on a trip in British Columbia. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
What’s landed along a Cumberland County road? The mysterious objects have a simple purpose
If you’ve been through Upper Allen Township recently, you may have noticed several large, strange objects that started to appear across from the Mechanicsburg Middle School in recent months. The action started in late August when crews cleared a bunch of trees from the lot in the 1700 block...
York County barn fire reportedly under control
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
Landmark central Pa. roadside attraction for sale for $2.4 million
A popular tourist attraction in Lancaster County, known as Route 30′s original Amish store, is closed and for sale. Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery at 2857 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, with its distinct windmill and gift shop that carried quirky souvenirs and shoofly pie, is on the market for $2.4 million, according to a real estate listing.
Kinsley Enterprises leaders die during Canadian ski trip
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Jonathan Kinsley, an executive of Kinsley Enterprises, and his brother, Timothy Kinsley, president of Kinsley Properties, have died during a ski trip in Canada. According to Kinsley Construction, Inc., the brothers were skiing in British Columbia at the time of their “sudden and tragic...
Eastern Pa. winery goes on the market for $3.395 million
Yes, Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery is for sale. No, it is not closed, as owner Lele Galer wanted to stress during a phone conversation Sunday. “Oh my gosh, the rumor mill the last three months has been, ‘Oh, it’s closed.’ No. We’re open. We are open,” said Lele, who has owned the winery with her husband Brad since May 2008 for $1 million and, following extensive renovations, opened it in 2011.
A robot is on a mission to make Harrisburg residents smile
There’s a robot taking over the streets of downtown Harrisburg, but don’t be alarmed. The friendly machine only wants to have fun. He goes by the name of Glitch and he’s hard to miss.
Nocturnal nightclub aims to ‘bring the party back’ to Harrisburg
Nocturnal is ready to reinvigorate Harrisburg’s nightlife scene. In the coming weeks, the nightclub will open at the former Susquehanna Ale House at 236 N. Second St. with dance music and a speakeasy. Justin Browning, owner of JB Lovedraft’s MicroPub on North Second Street, purchased the three-story building from Ron Kamionka, owner of several city establishments under the Downtown After Dark umbrella.
New York furniture company opens another store in central Pa.
A furniture and mattress retailer has opened a new store in York County. Raymour & Flanigan opened its new 34,684-square-foot showroom at 371 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover on Jan. 11. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
Crumbl Craze Takes on Dallastown
York, PA finally gets a taste of the internet famous cookies. York County can finally taste the craze that they’ve only been able to see on screen. The TikTok famous cookie chain Crumbl recently opened their doors in York County, marking the first location in the area. On Friday,...
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service
*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in Pennsylvania
One of the more historic spots you'll find in Lancaster County is Strasburg, officially incorporated as a borough in 1816. It was a center for locally-oriented, small-scale industries such as blacksmithing, weaving, and clock-making.
4 men fined for spraying deer urine on woman at central Pa. Walmart: state police
A group of men sprayed deer urine on a woman in the parking lot of an Adams County Walmart, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Walmart on the 1200 block of York Road in Gettysburg. Brian James, 18; Colby...
Firearms stolen from Cumberland County gun shop
A small number of firearms were stolen from a Cumberland County gun shop on Saturday morning. A small number of firearms were stolen from a Cumberland County gun shop on Saturday morning. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure...
Jewelry store closes at Dauphin County mall
Another retailer has closed at the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township. This time it’s one of the mall’s jewelry stores.
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 01/23/2023
MAHANOY TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, this crash occurred on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, around 6:10am on Interstate 81 near mile marker 132. Troopers say Peter Caparro, 62, of Hazleton, was driving his Kia Sportage southbound on Interstate 81 when he lost control of his...
Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
