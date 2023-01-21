ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Woman in custody after fatally shooting terminally ill husband at Florida hospital

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband at a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself inside his room, authorities said.

Update 4:35 p.m. EST Jan. 21: During a Saturday afternoon news conference, officials with the Daytona Beach Police Department said the woman was taken into custody after she fatally shot her husband at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach.

“Upon arrival, our officers were directed to the 11th floor, where they encountered an elderly female who had apparently shot her terminally ill husband,” Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young told reporters. “My hostage negotiators were able to establish a dialogue with the wife.”

Young identified the victim as Jerry Gilland, 77, and the shooter as his 76-year-old wife, Ellen Gilland of New Smyrna Beach.

Young added that the woman was taken into custody shortly after 3 p.m. EST, WFTV reported.

“It was a very trying day for us, but I’m proud of everybody,” Young told reporters.

The chief added that the couple had agreed to the shooting three weeks ago.

“Because he was terminally ill, they had a conversation about it, and they actually planned this approximately three weeks ago, that if he continued to take a turn for the worse, that he wanted her to end this,” Young said.

The chief added that the couple had apparently agreed to a murder-suicide but the woman did not turn the gun on herself.

“She killed him and she was going to turn the gun on herself but decided she couldn’t go through with it,” Young said.

The suspect could be facing a first-degree murder charge, Young said.

Original report: According to a news release from the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting occurred at AdventHealth Hospital.

Officers evacuated staff members and patients near the room at the Daytona Beach hospital, adding that the woman was not a threat to hospital personnel, WFTV reported.

According to the news release, police said they are negotiating with the woman to have her leave the room and surrender.

No one else has been injured, added police, who said the shooter was “contained.”

Police did not release any information about the victim’s age or condition. The woman’s age and identity also have not been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

