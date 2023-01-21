The University of Arizona took care of UCLA, winning by six points, 58-52. This afternoon's game was low scoring, as the defenses limited offensive production throughout the first half. Although the Arizona men's basketball team left McKale Center smiling, UCLA controlled the tempo for the majority of the game. The slower pace is more favorable for Mick Cronin and his Bruins, but Arizona showed their ability to win games because of their defense. Here are three takeaways from the Wildcats' victory.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO