Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Attorney Ben Crump tweets people of color should be policed differentlyLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Related
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Three takeaways from No.6 Arizona MBB win against No. 8 UCLA
The University of Arizona took care of UCLA, winning by six points, 58-52. This afternoon's game was low scoring, as the defenses limited offensive production throughout the first half. Although the Arizona men's basketball team left McKale Center smiling, UCLA controlled the tempo for the majority of the game. The slower pace is more favorable for Mick Cronin and his Bruins, but Arizona showed their ability to win games because of their defense. Here are three takeaways from the Wildcats' victory.
UCLA Football 2023 Recruiting Trend Meter
UCLA has done the best it ever has recruiting some position groups under Chip Kelly, while it still needs a few more transfers to really make this a great class...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball shares the wealth in easy win over ASU
TEMPE—If there were complaints about rotations and playing time after Arizona’s loss to Utah last week, there should be none after its 80-67 victory over Arizona State. The Wildcats never trailed while playing all 11 healthy players on the roster. Ten of the 11 players scored. “Very important,”...
NASCAR World Reacts To The College Football Announcement
NASCAR's 2023 Clash at the Coliseum will have a big name waving the flag next month. The sport announced on Sunday evening that USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will be the honorary starter at the race. NASCAR fans are pretty excited. "Okay - now I'll watch," one fan wrote. "Back at the Coli ...
This Is Arizona's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
We asked a pro golfer to share her favorite courses in the Valley. Here's what she said
PHOENIX — With high-profile events like the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII making their way to the Valley this year, people across the world will be descending on Arizona. While there will be a number of various activities for visitors and tourists to participate in, one of...
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
peoriatimes.com
Already in Peoria, Carolina’s opens in Glendale
Carolina’s Mexican Food is opening its sixth location in Arizona, as the popular restaurant is coming to Glendale. This location will be the third in the West Valley and will open Glendale’s eyes and stomachs to the historical Mexican restaurant that has been around since the 1960s. “We...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
AZFamily
Another winter storm moves into Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.
Glendale Star
Desert Diamond Arena sees new profitability high
At the Jan. 10 Glendale City Council Workshop, City Manager Kevin Phelps announced ASM Global, the management company for Desert Diamond Arena, notified the city that the arena recently concluded its most profitable year in its history. Phelps said the arena’s total gross ticket sales for the previous calendar year...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s Arizona driver’s license placed on “hold” by state of Texas; state pursuing a 23-year-old ticket
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Reba Petters says she gets goose bumps when she thinks about her October wedding and the man she married. “He looked so handsome in his tux,” Reba told On Your Side as she looked at her wedding photos. Now that she’s tied the knot,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. (AP) — During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the school called an “outing” — promoted as opportunities for Native American students to earn spending money off campus. They were opportunities — for cheap labor....
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
phoenixwithkids.net
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson
Feed the sweetest deer, the friendliest rabbits, the prettiest parakeets, the biggest tortoises, and MORE at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson!. We had a blast here! All the animals are definitely use to being fed, so be prepared for eagerness and some pushiness, ha. You’ll find donkeys, goats, deer, ducks, sheep, bunnies, tortoises, parakeets, ostriches, and stingrays!
AZFamily
First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
Gilbert parents of shooting victim propose Arizona gun storage law
GILBERT, Ariz. — Turning their grief into action, Bruce and Claire Petillo hope a proposed gun storage law named after their deceased son will prevent future tragedies. “I think most people agree if you own a gun it should be properly stored," Bruce Petillo said on Tuesday from his Gilbert home.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0