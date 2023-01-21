ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Arizona Daily Wildcat

Three takeaways from No.6 Arizona MBB win against No. 8 UCLA

The University of Arizona took care of UCLA, winning by six points, 58-52. This afternoon's game was low scoring, as the defenses limited offensive production throughout the first half. Although the Arizona men's basketball team left McKale Center smiling, UCLA controlled the tempo for the majority of the game. The slower pace is more favorable for Mick Cronin and his Bruins, but Arizona showed their ability to win games because of their defense. Here are three takeaways from the Wildcats' victory.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball shares the wealth in easy win over ASU

TEMPE—If there were complaints about rotations and playing time after Arizona’s loss to Utah last week, there should be none after its 80-67 victory over Arizona State. The Wildcats never trailed while playing all 11 healthy players on the roster. Ten of the 11 players scored. “Very important,”...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The College Football Announcement

NASCAR's 2023 Clash at the Coliseum will have a big name waving the flag next month. The sport announced on Sunday evening that USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will be the honorary starter at the race. NASCAR fans are pretty excited. "Okay - now I'll watch," one fan wrote. "Back at the Coli ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
peoriatimes.com

Already in Peoria, Carolina’s opens in Glendale

Carolina’s Mexican Food is opening its sixth location in Arizona, as the popular restaurant is coming to Glendale. This location will be the third in the West Valley and will open Glendale’s eyes and stomachs to the historical Mexican restaurant that has been around since the 1960s. “We...
PEORIA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Another winter storm moves into Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.
ARIZONA STATE
Glendale Star

Desert Diamond Arena sees new profitability high

At the Jan. 10 Glendale City Council Workshop, City Manager Kevin Phelps announced ASM Global, the management company for Desert Diamond Arena, notified the city that the arena recently concluded its most profitable year in its history. Phelps said the arena’s total gross ticket sales for the previous calendar year...
GLENDALE, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson

Feed the sweetest deer, the friendliest rabbits, the prettiest parakeets, the biggest tortoises, and MORE at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson!. We had a blast here! All the animals are definitely use to being fed, so be prepared for eagerness and some pushiness, ha. You’ll find donkeys, goats, deer, ducks, sheep, bunnies, tortoises, parakeets, ostriches, and stingrays!
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
ARIZONA STATE
