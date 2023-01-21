Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Breaking: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys will not be firing head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday. Jerry Jones announced following his team's 19-12 loss to the 49ers that McCarthy will return as head coach. McCarthy has led the Cowboys to back-to-back 12-win seasons, though they flamed out in the playoffs back-to-back ...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs comments on Butch Jones and Alvin Kamara’s usage at Tennessee
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs recently appeared on “Bussin with the Boys” with Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and former Titans linebacker Will Compton. The conversation lasted for a couple of hours and included Dobbs telling the story of the 2016 Hail Mary to beat Georgia in...
Wichita Eagle
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Baltimore Ravens Interviewing AFC North Rival’s Assistant for Offensive Coordinator job
Baltimore Ravens are in search of their next offensive coordinator after letting Greg Roman go. That search has led them to Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who they will interview for the OC job today, multiple reports have confirmed. O'Shea is the passing game coordinator as well as...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Titans player lands local head coaching job
Former Tennessee Titans center Kevin Mawae has been hired to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach for Lipscomb Academy Mustangs Football. Dilfer left the program following the 2022 season after back-to-back Division II Class AA State Championships for the head coaching job at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan provides update on DE Charles Omenihu after arrest
According to reports, a woman told police that her boyfriend (Omenihu) pushed her to the ground during an argument on Monday. The 25-year-old was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail later that day but posted bail. On Tuesday, the 49ers announced that they were "in the process of...
Wichita Eagle
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off its best season in years, earning its first 11-win football season in over two decades. The man at the center of that success, head coach Josh Heupel, is now being compensated for that success. UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that Heupel had earned a contract Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Rams’ Thomas Brown to Interview For Chargers’ Offensive Coordinator Job
The Chargers have identified another candidate to interview for the team's offensive coordinator vacancy, brining the total to five coaches who are in the running for the job up to this point. After previously requesting permission to speak with Zac Robinson and Greg Olson of the Rams, Jerrod Johnson of...
Wichita Eagle
UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Garcia
The Bruins have sent out an offer to another one of the top offensive linemen in the West region. Class of 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the Cypress High School (UT) product announced Monday on Twitter. The Under Armour All-American measures in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and has been a target for numerous programs across the western half of the United States.
Wichita Eagle
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Hidden Hills Vineyard Estate
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently bought his family a new home. According to Dirt.com, the star quarterback used some of his four-year $160 million contract extension that he signed leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory last February. The report states that Stafford spent $10.5 million on a Vineyard estate in Hidden Hills, California.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans assistant garnering interest for offensive coordinator jobs
Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel is emerging as a candidate for offensive coordinator job openings around the NFL. According to a report by Tom Pelissero, Steckel is set to interview with the Los Angeles Chargers for their offensive coordinator job later this week. Luke’s father, Les Steckel, was...
At least one thing looks easier for the Tennessee Titans in 2023: Their schedule | Estes
The Tennessee Titans don't seem to have a lot going for them after a dismal finish to the season, but at least there's this:. The schedule looks a lot easier in 2023. That should be welcome news for the Titans, who − you ready for this? − went 0-9 against playoff teams this past season. Not just winless, but winless by an average margin of 11.3 points.
