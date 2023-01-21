ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll

Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Titans player lands local head coaching job

Former Tennessee Titans center Kevin Mawae has been hired to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach for Lipscomb Academy Mustangs Football. Dilfer left the program following the 2022 season after back-to-back Division II Class AA State Championships for the head coaching job at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off its best season in years, earning its first 11-win football season in over two decades. The man at the center of that success, head coach Josh Heupel, is now being compensated for that success. UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that Heupel had earned a contract Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Garcia

The Bruins have sent out an offer to another one of the top offensive linemen in the West region. Class of 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the Cypress High School (UT) product announced Monday on Twitter. The Under Armour All-American measures in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and has been a target for numerous programs across the western half of the United States.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Hidden Hills Vineyard Estate

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently bought his family a new home. According to Dirt.com, the star quarterback used some of his four-year $160 million contract extension that he signed leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory last February. The report states that Stafford spent $10.5 million on a Vineyard estate in Hidden Hills, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans assistant garnering interest for offensive coordinator jobs

Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel is emerging as a candidate for offensive coordinator job openings around the NFL. According to a report by Tom Pelissero, Steckel is set to interview with the Los Angeles Chargers for their offensive coordinator job later this week. Luke’s father, Les Steckel, was...

