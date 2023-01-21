ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples man arrested for stealing checks from mailboxes

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A Naples man was caught on Jan. 20 with eight checks stolen from Collier County mailboxes.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made a traffic stop on Garibaldi Rodriguez-Bryan, 31, at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Golden Gate Parkway in Naples.

When deputies checked his driver’s license, it was suspended.

CCSO said it also found a Georgia driver’s license with Rodriguez-Bryan’s name on it, but it belonged to someone else.

Eight checks were in the car that were stolen from residential and business mailboxes in Collier County, according to CCSO. Rodriguez-Bryan made one check payable to himself.

Rodriguez-Bryan faces charges of possession of personal information of five or more people, possession of a forged or stolen driver’s license or ID, driving on a suspended license, and failure to register a motor vehicle.

This is the seventh time he was arrested by CCSO, according to arrest reports. Previous offenses include domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with no intent to kill, and intentionally causing bodily harm to another.

