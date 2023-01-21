ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

Child sex assault suspect charged in Lincoln County

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389KFt_0kMkKxha00

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Lincoln County is now facing multiple charges, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Deputies began investigating a tip back in mid-December regarding past sexual abuse. Denver resident Todd Speight, 48, was identified by the victim, who was known by the suspect.

Following interviews, Speight was arrested and faces multiple charges including child abuse by a sexual act on a child.

He is being held on a $375,000 secured bond and has his first court appearance on Monday.

Queen City News

Queen City News

