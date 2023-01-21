Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Inmate who died after being found unresponsive at Jefferson Parish jail identified
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the female inmate who died after she was found unresponsive at the Jefferson Parish jail Friday as Renee Harold, 42, of New Orleans. An autopsy was performed Tuesday. But Harold's cause of death is still undetermined as the Coroner's Office awaits the results...
WDSU
St. Bernard Parish sheriff searching for suspects accused of stealing car with 6-year-old inside
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two people in connection with a stolen car that had a child inside. The incident started when deputies were called to an attempted carjacking near Buffon Street and St. Bernard Highway. Two people driving a...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating homicide in the Filmore neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Filmore neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the 4500 block of Perlita around 2:29 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he later died,...
WDSU
Orleans Parish coroner identifies 3 found dead in Fairgrounds home
Three bodies found near the Fairgrounds earlier this month have been identified. The Orleans Parish coroner confirmed that the victims were Alonzo Jackson, 50, Wilmon Jackson, 43, and Evonna Jackson, 14. All of the victims' causes of death were listed as gunshot wounds. The bodies of the victims were found...
NOLA.com
Car stolen with 6-year-old girl inside in Chalmette; child found safe, authorities say
A 6-year-old girl was briefly taken Tuesday night when two men stole the vehicle she was in outside a Chalmette business, authorities said. She was later found safe in another abandoned stolen car. The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking for the two men they believe to be...
houmatimes.com
Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
WDSU
Kenner police arrest man accused of carjacking someone at their home
KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a Kenner residence on Jan. 20. According to police, the victim advised he parked his 2007 Dodge Ram truck in the driveway of his residence, and as he checked his mail, he was approached by the suspect armed with a handgun who demanded his property.
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
Woman accused of Lower Garden District murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish
When they arrived, a 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gun shot wound.
SWAT roll after Filmore area shooting, leaves victim dead
According to the NOPD, officers responded to the scene in the 4500 block of Pelita Street just after 2 p.m.
NOLA.com
In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder
A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in connection with Warehouse District slaying
New Orleans police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal shooting in the Warehouse District on Dec. 27. Cache M. Shelton, 26, was booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center early Tuesday on second-degree murder. Police believe Shelton and her boyfriend were in a hotel in the 300 block...
WDSU
NOPD arrests two teens in connection with Tulane armed robberies
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection with the armed robberies of Tulane Students. The armed robberies were reported on Jan 15. on Hillary Street. According to a news release issued to students by Tulane Police, the suspects are 15 and 16 years old. Anyone with...
NOLA.com
Man once convicted of brutal stabbing death pleas to lesser offense in case, released
A man who had been convicted of the barbarous stabbing death of a 15-year-old New Orleans boy pleaded guilty to a lesser offense on Monday, closing out a case that had been crawling toward a second trial since the man’s conviction was vacated more than two years ago. A...
WDSU
Victim carjacked in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police arrest 3 suspects including 2 juveniles
New Orleans police are investigating a carjacking in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. According to police, Jamal Tuggles, 19, and two other juveniles are accused of an armed carjacking that occurred on the 2600 block of Poydras Street. Tuggles and the two juveniles were arrested later that afternoon after...
WDSU
Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
JPSO investigates death of inmate
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate died in their custody Saturday morning.
Suspects in armed robberies near Tulane campus arrested
NEW ORLEANS — Two teenage suspects have been arrested in a string of armed robberies of Tulane students on January 15. The two suspects are juveniles ages 15 and 16, according to a press release from the Tulane University Police Department. Six people were robbed at gunpoint in two...
NOLA.com
Judge denies bond reduction for man accused of blinding streetcar rider in hate crime
A Orleans Parish magistrate judge ruled Monday that a man accused of beating two St. Charles Avenue riders in a racially motivated attack, blinding one of them, should remain jailed on $27,500 bond, though state prosecutors and defenders respectively sought to increase and reduce that bond. The suspect, for his...
WANTED: NOPD search for alleged home burglars
There are no formal descriptions of the alleged suspects but surveillance video caught captured them inside a store.
