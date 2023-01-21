ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDSU

Orleans Parish coroner identifies 3 found dead in Fairgrounds home

Three bodies found near the Fairgrounds earlier this month have been identified. The Orleans Parish coroner confirmed that the victims were Alonzo Jackson, 50, Wilmon Jackson, 43, and Evonna Jackson, 14. All of the victims' causes of death were listed as gunshot wounds. The bodies of the victims were found...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Kenner police arrest man accused of carjacking someone at their home

KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a Kenner residence on Jan. 20. According to police, the victim advised he parked his 2007 Dodge Ram truck in the driveway of his residence, and as he checked his mail, he was approached by the suspect armed with a handgun who demanded his property.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder

A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested in connection with Warehouse District slaying

New Orleans police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal shooting in the Warehouse District on Dec. 27. Cache M. Shelton, 26, was booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center early Tuesday on second-degree murder. Police believe Shelton and her boyfriend were in a hotel in the 300 block...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD arrests two teens in connection with Tulane armed robberies

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection with the armed robberies of Tulane Students. The armed robberies were reported on Jan 15. on Hillary Street. According to a news release issued to students by Tulane Police, the suspects are 15 and 16 years old. Anyone with...
WDSU

Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

NEW ORLEANS, LA

