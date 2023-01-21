ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

247Sports

Hillsborough 2024 RB Jacquez Gibson commits to USF

TAMPA — Fresh off a visit at ‘The Bay Day’ in his hometown, Hillsborough (Tampa, Fla.) 2024 running back Jacquez Gibson announced his commitment to USF on Monday afternoon. Gibson, who stands at 6-foot, 185-pounds, becomes the Bulls’ first ‘Bay Made’ recruit of the class, as head...
TAMPA, FL
fox8live.com

Fla. church offers space for AP African American Studies class

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) - A Methodist church in Florida is offering space for teaching Advanced Placement African American Studies following the state’s push to ban the course at high schools. St. Petersburg’s Allendale United Methodist is throwing open its doors to support the study of African American history....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The aftermath: My farewell and thank yous

So, good people of reading land this is my last article for the St Pete Catalyst. Last one ever? Well, for the end of the football year for sure. Will I be back next year? Maybe. I will tell you what I do know – I’ve grown an appreciation for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
multihousingnews.com

Two Roads Starts Construction on Tampa Luxury Condos

The residences will sit atop a hotel, giving residents access to amenities and services. Two Roads Development has broken ground on a luxury condominium project that’s being built atop a hotel. Pendry Residences Tampa, is being developed by Two Roads and Pendry Hotels & Resorts and is expected to debut sometime in 2024. The partnership tapped Arquitectonica as the project’s architect.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Rivals Seminole and Largo square off in a soccer doubleheader

With district tournaments looming and teams jockeying to improve their rankings down the stretch, nearby rivals Seminole and host Largo squared off in a boys/girls soccer doubleheader. The boys tied 1-1, with the girls game seemingly headed that way after a scoreless tie at halftime. Then the Seminole starters, kept...
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Artists brighten up St. Pete Clearwater Airport

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two new murals are giving travelers going through the St. Pete Clearwater Airport (PIE) a big, bright welcome. The airport sought Bay Area artists for a large mural project on the exterior to the ramp outside of Gate 12. The murals are inspired by Florida and the...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Rain stays away for tiny pirate invasion

Pint-sized pirates invaded Tampa Bay Saturday. Tampa officials say more than a quarter-million spectators are expected to line the streets to watch the Children's Gasparilla Parade and the Pirate Fest this season.
TAMPA, FL
spectrumnews1.com

Exercise rider killed in Florida horse track accident

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An exercise rider at a Florida horse track died Saturday in a training accident, officials said. Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was fatally injured while working with horses before 7 a.m., but declined to give further details. “The entire racetrack community expresses its...
TAMPA, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Largo, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

LARGO, FL

