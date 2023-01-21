Read full article on original website
Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts
Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
Brevard School board discusses student discipline policy at marathon work session
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — During a work session Tuesday, interim superintendent Dr. Robert Schiller brought up the status of the school discipline policy. “What we’re trying to do now is we set up a process that’s going to have very broad stakeholder input,” Schiller said. Schiller...
msn.com
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
6-Year-Old School Shooter Case Grows Even More Disturbing
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last Friday, school officials learned that the boy may have had a gun in his possession but failed to find it, the school system’s superintendent said late this week.
Hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher, a school administrator was told the child may have brought a gun to school: superintendent
School officials searched the student's backpack, but didn't find anything, the superintendent told parents. The boy later shot his teacher in class.
23 years ago, another 6-year-old boy fired a gun in school. The victim was his classmate
When authorities in Newport News, Virginia, announced on January 6 that a 6-year-old boy brought a gun to school and shot his teacher, sending her to the hospital, the country was stunned. The city's mayor said it was nearly impossible to grapple with what happened. The police chief called the case "unprecedented."
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?
Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure.
School staff recall requests for help, past incidents preceding 6-year-old shooting teacher
Staff at the Virginia school where a 6-year-old boy shot a teacher have recalled requests for help the teacher made about the student that were reportedly ignored and incidents preceding the shooting that raised concerns about the boy’s behavior. The Washington Post reported Saturday that educators at the school said the teacher, Abigail Zwerner, had…
Virginia School Downplayed Teacher's Warnings About 6-Year-old Who Shot Her
The Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student last month reportedly asked school administrators for help with his troubling behavior—but was dismissed or the warning was downplayed, according to The Washington Post. The Post obtained messages from teachers about the Richneck Elementary School incident, where the first-grader shot Abigail Zwerner in class without any prior struggle or warning. The messages indicate that Zwerner had asked for assistance during the school year with the child. In a separate message, a teacher alleges that school administrators downplayed the serious concerns about the child, including one claim that he wrote a note to another teacher telling her he hated her—and wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. That teacher reportedly told administrators about the note but was told to drop the matter, according to the messages obtained by the Post. On another occasion, the boy allegedly barricaded a classroom door, preventing students and a teacher from leaving. A school district spokeswoman declined to release information about the child to the Post, citing federal privacy laws. Read it at Washington Post
Jury awards $600K to former South Bend teacher who says she was forced out of the district
SOUTH BEND — A jury has decided the South Bend Community School Corp. should pay a former teacher more than half a million dollars for actions that teacher says drove her to leave the district. A trial concluded last week finding that the district should pay Connie Grabowski, a...
Virginia School Was Warned 3 Times That 6-Year-Old Had a Gun: Lawyer
Administrators at Richneck Elementary School dismissed three warnings from staff and students that a 6-year-old student had a gun before he shot his first-grade teacher, according to attorneys. “On that day, over the course of a few hours, three different times—three times—school administration was warned by concerned teachers and employees that the boy had a gun on him at the school and was threatening people. But the administration could not be bothered,” said Diane Toscano at a press conference, announcing a lawsuit against the district on behalf of the wounded teacher, 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner. According to Toscano, in the hours leading up to the attack, a teacher searched the first-grader’s backpack before reporting to the main office that they suspected the child had a weapon in his pocket. Then a student at recess claimed to have seen the gun before the child threatened to shoot them. A final employee requested to search the boy prior to the attack but was “told to wait the situation out because the school day was almost over,” Toscano said.Read it at The New York Times
Woman, 29, arrested after enrolling at New Jersey high school posing as student, officials say
A 29-year-old woman was arrested last week after spending four days fraudulently enrolled in a New Jersey high school as a student, district officials said. The woman, identified by New Brunswick Police as Hyejeong Shin, of New Brunswick, was charged with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one’s identity or age.
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids
While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
Opinion: Commentary: School Choice Works in Rural America — Just Take a Look at Florida
When Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall announced last year that he was putting a school choice bill on ice, he suggested choice wouldn’t help rural students and referenced his hometown. “The obvious question for a person that lives in Atoka, Oklahoma — population 3,000, 12,000 in the county — [is] what does a kid with […]
The Case of a 6-Year-Old School Shooter Raises Gut-Wrenching Questions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Ever since a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher in early January at a Virginia elementary school, the case has been difficult to comprehend. That starts with the bewildering youth of the child, who authorities said intentionally fired a pistol he’d brought to class at 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner, seriously wounding her. The high-profile case is also driving misconceptions about school shootings and how to improve school safety, exacerbated by a conspicuous lack of context on the tragedy.
Opinion: DeSantis’ Florida is Where Freedom Goes to Die.
“While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard.” - Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is again in the news for restricting what can be taught in its public schools and universities.
Atlanta HBCUs could get part of $4 million Home Depot grant with your help
ATLANTA — The Home Depot is upping its investment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities in 2023. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The home improvement corporation announced on Thursday that it will be investing $4 million into HBCUs with its annual Retool Your School program. The program helps HBCUs remain powerhouses of excellence and create impact.
WINKNEWS.com
Report: Board member Patricca created hostile work environment
Bullying, threats, and intimidation, WINK News obtained the results of an investigation that found all of that taking place inside the School District of Lee County. Now, one school board member could face possible sanctions from the governor. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer takes you through the allegations, the...
WCAX
Officials confront scourge of racist behavior at Vt. high school sports events
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recent bad behavior by fans at school sporting events has spurred at least one Vermont school to ban spectators altogether. The alleged racial slur at a BFA-Fairfax basketball game last week is the latest of dozens of incidents reported over the past year. The Vermont Principals’...
