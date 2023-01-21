ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in Cape Coral shooting

One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crash kills bicyclist in Cape Coral Monday

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Missing 13-year-old Fort Myers girl found safe

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The missing 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers has been found safe. Edilsy Roca was reported missing on December 21, 2022, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). She was last seen around the 4000th block of Ford Street in Lehigh Acres with a 31-year-old Fort Myers woman named Imilsy Medina.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

coastalbreezenews.com

Marriott Employee Charged Over Black Skimmer Deaths

A recent press release from the Marco Island Police Department stated the following:. "On Friday, January 20, 2023, Renardo Sebastian Stewart, 24-years-old out of Bonita Springs, was served with violating 10 City of Marco Island Code Ordinances regarding his involvement in the killing of five black skimmers. Stewart intentionally drove a permitted All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on the beach used for food and beverage delivery into a flock of resting Black Skimmers on January 9, 2023.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FHP investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on US 41. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US 41 toward Zemel Road when the driver crossed lanes and entered the path of an SUV. The SUV then collided with the side of a sedan.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Active investigation following shooting in Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A local church was hit by multiple stray bullets following a shooting in Southwest Cape Coral on Saturday evening. “Neighbors thought it was a shooting incident and that someone was killed. But nobody knows for sure the Police aren’t saying,” said Roger Lucas, the pastor at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Cape Coral, located directly next to the home involved.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How Florida Department of Transportation dispatchers handle road safety

The dispatchers for the Florida Department of Transportation are unsung heroes, watching out for us on the roads and ensuring traffic is moving the way it’s supposed to. Dispatchers working for FDOT have their eyes are on the roads at all times using a series of cameras. Whether it’s a rollover, rain on the interstate or a stalled-out semitruck, you may wonder what happens when you dial *347 for help. Dispatchers don’t just look for trouble on Southwest Florida roads; they answer direct calls from drivers who need help.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Possible ban on medical marijuana dispensaries in Collier County

Anyone in Collier County with a prescription for medical marijuana will need to either get it filled by mail or drive to Lee County for their medication. Commissioner Rick Locastro told WINK News, the board is not behind the medical dispensaries coming to the county. Rather than discuss changing land codes to allow them, they came to an agreement by voting unanimously to ban them.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

