1 dead in Cape Coral shooting
One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
Crash kills bicyclist in Cape Coral Monday
A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
Missing 13-year-old Fort Myers girl found safe
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The missing 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers has been found safe. Edilsy Roca was reported missing on December 21, 2022, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). She was last seen around the 4000th block of Ford Street in Lehigh Acres with a 31-year-old Fort Myers woman named Imilsy Medina.
Three men wanted for stealing $2k in clothes from Miromar Outlets shop
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are searching for three men involved in a grand theft at a Nike store located on Corkscrew Rd. in Estero. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the three men stole $1,900 worth of clothes and left the store through the emergency door exit. Anyone with information...
Marriott Employee Charged Over Black Skimmer Deaths
A recent press release from the Marco Island Police Department stated the following:. "On Friday, January 20, 2023, Renardo Sebastian Stewart, 24-years-old out of Bonita Springs, was served with violating 10 City of Marco Island Code Ordinances regarding his involvement in the killing of five black skimmers. Stewart intentionally drove a permitted All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on the beach used for food and beverage delivery into a flock of resting Black Skimmers on January 9, 2023.
Port Charlotte man killed in McCall Rd. motorcycle crash
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash. It happened on McCall Road in Charlotte County on Tuesday.
Police investigating incident at Cowboy Up Saloon in downtown Fort Myers
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — An investigation is underway after an incident occurred overnight at the Cowboy Up Saloon in downtown Fort Myers. Officers told NBC2 that a semiconscious person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were found on the sidewalk. Our crew on scene...
Florida man defecates on floor of Joe’s Crab Shack during break-in: police
Fort Myers police are searching for a pooping perpetrator caught on camera breaking into a Joe's Crab Shack on Saturday.
FHP investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on US 41. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US 41 toward Zemel Road when the driver crossed lanes and entered the path of an SUV. The SUV then collided with the side of a sedan.
Pickup truck smashes into Lehigh Acres home with two vehicles parked in driveway
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A pickup truck smashed into the garage of a Lehigh Acres home, as well as two cars parked in the driveway Tuesday morning. Lee County deputies responded to the crash on Meadow Drive around 1:20 a.m. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, the pickup truck...
Cyclist dead after being hit by car in Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car in Cape Coral. John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding his electric bike when he was hit by a car, according to a Cape Coral press release. A Dodge Challenger collided its right front bumper with...
Active investigation following shooting in Cape Coral home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A local church was hit by multiple stray bullets following a shooting in Southwest Cape Coral on Saturday evening. “Neighbors thought it was a shooting incident and that someone was killed. But nobody knows for sure the Police aren’t saying,” said Roger Lucas, the pastor at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Cape Coral, located directly next to the home involved.
A Florida man helped trap a nearly 10 foot alligator in Cape Coral
A Florida man helped trappers catch an almost 10 foot alligator in Cape Coral, off of Del Prado Blvd.
How Florida Department of Transportation dispatchers handle road safety
The dispatchers for the Florida Department of Transportation are unsung heroes, watching out for us on the roads and ensuring traffic is moving the way it’s supposed to. Dispatchers working for FDOT have their eyes are on the roads at all times using a series of cameras. Whether it’s a rollover, rain on the interstate or a stalled-out semitruck, you may wonder what happens when you dial *347 for help. Dispatchers don’t just look for trouble on Southwest Florida roads; they answer direct calls from drivers who need help.
Cape Coral Police investigating fatal shooting
Cape Coral Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1900 block of El Dorado Parkway West and Southwest 19th Avenue around 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
CCPD on scene at a crash on Del Prado Blvd South, Southbound lanes affected
The Cape Coral Police Department are on scene at a crash on Del Prado Blvd South, Southbound lanes affected
Possible ban on medical marijuana dispensaries in Collier County
Anyone in Collier County with a prescription for medical marijuana will need to either get it filled by mail or drive to Lee County for their medication. Commissioner Rick Locastro told WINK News, the board is not behind the medical dispensaries coming to the county. Rather than discuss changing land codes to allow them, they came to an agreement by voting unanimously to ban them.
Shed fire destroys Bonita Springs residence, spreads to nearby homes
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A Bonita Springs home looks like a complete loss following a shed fire that happened Tuesday. Bonita Spring firefighters responded to a structure fire in Bonita Terra at around 4 p.m. According to the Bonita PIO, the fire started in a shed and then spread...
