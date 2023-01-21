Read full article on original website
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airportRoger MarshFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter PreparationKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port PizzaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
wild941.com
Florida Man Wins $1M At The Grocery Store
Congratulations to Scott Peterson who won $1M by playing the Florida Lottery. According to Florida Lottery Officials, the Jensen Beach winner won by playing the 300X The Cash Scratch-off game. He purchased the ticket from a Publix on 1780 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard . The store will get $2K for selling the ticket. Peterson took his prize as a one-time payment of $695,500. The Florida 300X The Cash game still has three remaining top prizes of $15 million.
Florida Man's $30 Turns Into Huge $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky winner is taking home a hefty check!
Florida man wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida man claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket Monday, according to the Florida Lottery.
WESH
Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida Folks Being Hit By Frozen Iguanas Falling From Trees
I don't know much about the lovely Iguana. How about you?. Iguanas are native to tropical regions and are not adapted to cold weather. When temperatures drop well below 50 degrees, iguanas can become sluggish and can even freeze. In the state of Florida, iguanas are a common sight in...
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
WESH
14-year-old, 16-year-old arrested after gun found in bathroom at Central Florida school
OCALA, Fla. — Two teens have recently been arrested in connection to a gun being found at a Central Florida High School. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Forest High School on Oct. 21, 2022, after a handgun was found in a bathroom. The...
Showers, some thunder possible overnight in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a warm and windy day in the 80s. But Meteorologist George Waldenberger said storms would develop in North Florida and move through Central Florida overnight. So rain on the rooftop and thunder will be possible as you sleep tonight. What’s left of the rain...
Florida power companies propose 10% to 20% rate hikes for April
Duker, TECO and FPL customers could see another 10%-20% tacked onto their monthly bills starting in April, depending on how the Public Service Commission votes.
WCJB
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
KWQC
Lawsuit: Woman’s fentanyl death enabled by Snapchat drug sales
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa family, whose loved one died after taking a pill laced with fentanyl, is among those suing Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, for allegedly making it easy to buy drugs on the app. Ciara Gilliam, 22, is being remembered as a happy, outgoing...
‘A miracle’: Florida family saves son swept out to sea
A Florida family had the scare of a lifetime when their son was swept out to sea for several hours.
allears.net
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
Bay News 9
Troopers citing drivers for failing to 'move over' for first responders in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — During "Move Over Awareness Month," crews like first responders are drawing attention to the unsafe situations they say continue on the roads, when other drivers fail to move over for the crews. "There’s just really no room for error when somebody’s hit at 70 miles per...
wogx.com
County-by-county: Strong to severe storms possible in Florida ahead of next cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the risk of strong to severe storms moving across Florida. That is why Wednesday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. It's a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY for our northern counties. A powerful line of storms is plowing across the Panhandle of Florida today. By this afternoon, mainly after 4pm-this line will work into the northwest counties and spread south closer to Orlando by 10pm tonight.
Three fronts on the way for Central Florida, fog expected for Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many areas stayed dry, Marion, Flagler and portions of Sumter, Lake and Volusia Counties had rain, with more than an inch in parts of Flagler County. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the showers are slowly tapering off and by morning, the weather should be quiet with areas of fog. Drive safely.
