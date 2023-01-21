ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

wild941.com

Florida Man Wins $1M At The Grocery Store

Congratulations to Scott Peterson who won $1M by playing the Florida Lottery. According to Florida Lottery Officials, the Jensen Beach winner won by playing the 300X The Cash Scratch-off game. He purchased the ticket from a Publix on 1780 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard . The store will get $2K for selling the ticket. Peterson took his prize as a one-time payment of $695,500. The Florida 300X The Cash game still has three remaining top prizes of $15 million.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
WESH

Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
KWQC

Lawsuit: Woman’s fentanyl death enabled by Snapchat drug sales

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa family, whose loved one died after taking a pill laced with fentanyl, is among those suing Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, for allegedly making it easy to buy drugs on the app. Ciara Gilliam, 22, is being remembered as a happy, outgoing...
IOWA STATE
allears.net

New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

County-by-county: Strong to severe storms possible in Florida ahead of next cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the risk of strong to severe storms moving across Florida. That is why Wednesday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. It's a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY for our northern counties. A powerful line of storms is plowing across the Panhandle of Florida today. By this afternoon, mainly after 4pm-this line will work into the northwest counties and spread south closer to Orlando by 10pm tonight.
FLORIDA STATE

