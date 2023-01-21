Read full article on original website
BBC
Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes
Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
BBC
Ceredigion: Highest proportion of young LGB+ in Wales and England
A Welsh county has the highest proportion of young people in Wales and England who identify as LGB+, the census 2021 has revealed. Nearly 16% of people aged 16 to 24 in Ceredigion said they identified as LGB+, compared to an average of 7%. The Office for National Statistics -...
BBC
England Six Nations squad: Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan out of training camp
Key forward Courtney Lawes has pulled out of England's training squad after picking up a calf injury playing for Northampton on Saturday. Steve Borthwick's squad have gathered at Pennyhill Park for a training camp before their Six Nations opener with Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February. Gloucester hooker George McGuigan...
BBC
Ambulance staff on strike in England and Wales
Ambulance staff belonging to three unions - GMB, Unison and Unite - are on strike in a dispute over pay. Life-threatening 999 calls will be attended to but other emergencies, such as slips on icy pavements, may not be, as freezing temperatures affect parts of the UK. The UK Health...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Spirit of Thatcherism will help North of England, Gove says
Michael Gove has told the North of England's political leaders he will harness the "spirit" of Thatcherism to raise living standards in the region. The levelling up secretary told a conference the former prime minister was an inspiration for the policy. His speech followed Northern leaders' call to enshrine levelling...
BBC
Freddie Burns: Leicester Tigers fly-half to join Super Rugby side Highlanders
Freddie Burns, Leicester's match-winner in last season's Premiership final, will leave the club in February to join New Zealand-based Highlanders. Burns kicked a dramatic last-minute drop-goal in Leicester's 15-12 win over Saracens at Twickenham in June. Leicester said they had agreed for the former England international, 32, to be released...
Panic! At The Disco To Disband After European Tour
Pop-rock band Panic! at the Disco will disband after nearly 20 years together, singer and frontman Brendon Urie announced today. The split will happen after the completion of a European tour in Manchester, England on March 10. Urie announced the break-up on Instagram today, explaining that he and wife Sarah are expecting their first child and he wants to “put my focus and energy on my family.” See his complete statement below. Formed in 2004 in Las Vegas by longtime friends Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson. With only Urie remaining from the original line-up, the band has essentially become his...
BBC
Another Argentine starlet signs for Man City
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Maximo Perrone has penned a five-and-a-half year deal at Manchester City after signing from Velez Sarsfield for around £8m. The 20-year-old is viewed by City as one for the future but will train with the first team for...
BBC
Bournemouth e-scooter row: Man guilty of 'peacemaker' murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering a stranger trying to act as a "peacemaker" in an argument over an e-scooter. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai admitted stabbing Tom Roberts, 21, in Bournemouth in March 2022, but denied intending to cause him serious harm. After its verdict, the jury was told the...
BBC
I was shot and captured after the D-Day landings
Jim Glennie was an 18-year-old soldier when he faced the terrifying reality of the D-Day landings in 1944. The Allied forces faced bullets and shells as they launched the largest air and sea invasion in history. Private Glennie saw a dead body, but knew he had to carry on. However,...
