Lapwai, ID

Home Considered Total Loss Following Structure Fire in East Lewiston

LEWISTON - On Monday, January 23, 2023 at approximately 11:01 a.m., fire crews responded to the 0100 block of 24th Street in East Lewiston for a structure fire. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire Department, initial reports to 911 stated that an explosion was heard and that there was a house on fire. While enroute, crews could see a large column of black smoke coming from the area.
LEWISTON, ID
UPDATE: Structure Fire in East Lewiston (Listen)

LEWISTON, ID – Fire crews remain on scene of a structure fire near the area of 24th Street. The Lewiston Fire Department was dispatched at 10:59 a.m. A City of Lewiston backhoe was brought in to help clear debris and make it easier for crews to get to the flames, which were still active more than an hour and a half after the start of the fire.
LEWISTON, ID
Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge

CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
No Injuries After Alleged Drunk Driver of Convertible Full Of Passengers Crashes Into Power Pole

PULLMAN - No one was hurt when the driver of a convertible, full of passengers, crashed into a power pole near the Washington State University campus early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Firefighters responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on Orchard Avenue. Officers say 23-year-old WSU student Swadheen Bhowal was drunk behind the wheel of a convertible with the top down when he crashed into the power pole.
PULLMAN, WA
Water reservoir failure floods Lewiston, update

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
Boil Water Order Guidance

LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston continues to work closely with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) in efforts to repair the rupture at a city-owned reservoir that occurred on January 18, 2023. Since that day, some Lewiston residents have been under a precautionary Boil Water Order. On Tuesday, the...
LEWISTON, ID
Lewis-Clark Valley Annual 'March for Life' Scheduled for January 28

IDAHO - On Saturday, January 28, 2023, the Reliance Center will host a 'March For Life' at Brackenbury Square in downtown Lewiston. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. This year's theme, “Next Steps,” will be used to encompass personal responsibility and volunteerism in the Valley after the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022. Participants in the March will be encouraged to volunteer their time and efforts in various service organizations in the Lewis-Clark Valley in order to support being Pro-Life in all situations including pregnancy, health, homelessness, teen crisis, and elder care.
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho Food Drive at Latah County Fairgrounds Tomorrow

Tomorrow, at 10 am at the Latah County fairgrounds, the Idaho Food Bank will be distributing food to the community. The food is free and does not require any sort of documentation or eligibility. The drive will go until the last box is handed out.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Lewiston Council Removes Code Requiring Impounded Pets to be Returned in Active Animal Cruelty Cases

LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council on Monday unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to remove redundancy in city code regarding animal cruelty cases. Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury explained that since the state of Idaho already has statutes in place regarding animal cruelty, the city code as it is stated is not needed. The move gives prosecutors more control over animal cruelty cases. The State Code has very similar language and accomplishes the same purpose as the former City Code, with the caveat that an animal can be impounded until the final disposition of the case, and not require the City to release the pet back to the owner 6 days later - which the city code required.
LEWISTON, ID
WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play

PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
PULLMAN, WA
Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
SPOKANE, WA
