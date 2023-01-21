ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, IA

Mary Schrier Obituary

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
Mary Schrier, 79, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Exira Care Center in Exira.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena with burial following at the Reno Methodist Cemetery south of Cumberland. Pastor Casey Pelzer will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.

Friends may call at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena.

Memorials to the Mary Schrier Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Schrier and wife Billie of Cumberland; two grandsons, Lucas and Logan Schrier; sister, Sandra Spensley and husband Russ of Dubuque, Iowa; other relatives and friends.

