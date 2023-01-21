Read full article on original website
Donald Hall
3d ago
notice all the surrounding states mentioned have legal Marijuana in some form or another. this is what happens when we have lawmakers that ignore the will of the people. they get fed up and leave
Linda Veal
3d ago
Kansas has nothing to offer. my bad high taxes nothing to show for are high taxes.
just stop
3d ago
Good. My fervent hope it is that it is the liberals that are leaving.
