Milwaukee, WI

Sasquatch 107.7

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

All-Canada Show returns after two year hiatus

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Thousands of Wisconsinites had the chance to learn about fishing lodges up north this weekend at the All-Canada Show. The show returned after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show has been around for 40 years, providing a place for Canadian lodges to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays

If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
FRANKLIN, WI
CBS 58

Snow returns to the area on Wednesday

I know a lot of people enjoyed the light snow on the weekend. It was enough to cover up the brown ground. Milwaukee recorded just under an inch of snowfall. Milwaukee is over 15" below normal for snowfall. We do expect light snow to return on Wednesday; however, it won't put a big dent in our deficit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jen Fullhart promoted to vice president of assisted living at Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn

West Bend, Wi – Cedar Community is pleased to announce the promotion of Jen Fullhart to vice president of assisted living. Fullhart has been with Cedar Community for nine and a half years and has grown steadily in her career–from her start in nurse scheduling, and then moving to human resources, to her role as The Cottages administrator, to the director of assisted living.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jilly’s Car Wash proposed to replace Albanese’s Roadhouse

WAUKESHA — After decades in business, Albanese’s Roadhouse is in the process of being sold. A Jilly’s Car Wash is proposed for 2301 Bluemound Road. The Waukesha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit on Wednesday for the facility, proposed where Albanese’s Roadhouse currently sits. The lawyer for the Albanese family, Robert Moodie, said the business has entered into a proposed agreement with Jilly’s Car Wash to sell the property to them. It is contingent on all the necessary approvals from the city of Waukesha. They are hoping to close in March or early April.
WAUKESHA, WI

