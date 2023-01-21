Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
Springfield OLLI Announces Spring ‘23 Programs
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield OLLI, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, is pleased to announce its Spring ‘23 programs. There will be exciting programs on history and nature. The first program on Tuesday Feb. 28, will give a look back on 100 years of Vermont in films. Sponsored by the...
vermontjournal.com
News from Westminster Volunteer Fire and Rescue
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster Fire and Rescue Department holds their monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and a combined drill on the third Tuesday of the month. Rescue training is the second Tuesday of the month. The next association meeting is Feb....
vermontjournal.com
Supporting Vermont youth for 27 years
LUDLOW, Vt. – Windsor County Youth Services (WCYS) is excited to announce our 28th year of operation. WCYS was founded by the late Viola Wynne, a teacher and drug and alcohol therapist, who had a vision to provide short-term shelter for run-away youth or those who, for one reason or another, simply were not able to live with their families. Thus in 1995 “Mountainside House” was established to house eight youth from Windsor County who were experiencing a crisis in their living situation.
vermontjournal.com
SHS hosts famed animal communicator
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do you ever wonder what your animal is thinking and feeling? Are there behavior issues you’re trying to solve? Are there several animals in your household and would you like to understand their dynamics? Are you struggling with end-of-life decisions? Jeannie Lindheim, author of “Loving Animals: Conversations with an Animal Communicator” will discuss how animal communication works, and techniques she uses on Wednesday Feb. 1 from 7-8 p.m. She will tell some touching stories and share a technique that you can use with your animals. There will be plenty of time for Q and A.
Police: Vermont woman, 76, froze to death after fall
The woman's body was found outside her Bennington County home early Saturday.
vermontjournal.com
Exciting Ludlow Rec athletic milestone unites across the decade
LUDLOW, Vt. – It was a touching scene in the Ludlow Community Center gym on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18. Officer Zach Paul presented Ludlow 5/6 Boys athlete Cooper Garvey with an honorary basketball marking a special occasion. 10 years ago as a 5/6 player himself, No.11 Zach Paul achieved an amazing milestone, scoring 1000 points before moving up from his years on Ludlow Rec to continue his basketball career at BRHS. The year prior, in 2012, Natalie Langile reached this accomplishment on the Ludlow 5/6 Girls Basketball Team. And with a packed gym last Wednesday, Officer Paul awarded Cooper Garvey, auspiciously No. 11 as well, with the aforementioned designated basketball.
Latest on search for Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD - The search for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street, will resume Tuesday morning, according to authorities. A state police search and rescue unit, with tracking dogs, and a state police dive team will be...
WCAX
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
Philly cheesesteak restaurant to open in Bennington
Philly's, a restaurant focused on cheesesteaks and more, is set to open its third location in Bennington, Vermont. The restaurant was originally supposed to open in July 2022, but has been delayed.
Woman found dead outside home, police investigating
An unnamed 76-year-old woman was found dead outside of her home in Rupert, Vermont on Saturday, and Vermont State Police are now investigating. The death is not considered suspicious at this time.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman dies of exposure to cold after fall, police say
RUPERT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead of exposure in Rupert on Saturday. Investigators said troopers were called to a home on Sykes Hollow Road around 6:21 a.m. after a witness found the woman's body in her driveway. Officials said the victim,...
Have You Visited New England’s Forgotten ‘Bermuda Triangle’?
After the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, the success of Dateline, and the rise of true crime and paranormal podcasts, it’s curious that one of New England’s eeriest unsolved phenomena has remained as shrouded as its setting. For five years, a wooded area in Vermont served as the last...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
WCAX
Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.
MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started.
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
3 arrested after trafficking cocaine, possession of firearms in Greenfield
Three occupants driving on Route 91 in Greenfield were placed under arrest after Massachusetts State troopers found cocaine and illegal possession of firearms inside the vehicle at a traffic stop.
Argyle restaurant reopens under new ownership
Once thought to be closed for good, the Auction Barn Restaurant at 4016 Route 40 in Argyle has been revived under new ownership. The restaurant, which closed in October 2022, reopened on January 18.
Rutland duo arrested on drug and firearm charges
Two Rutland residents were arrested on Tuesday after Rutland Police, with federal agents, executed a search and seizure warrant on Baxter Street in Rutland.
