ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putney, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vermontjournal.com

Springfield OLLI Announces Spring ‘23 Programs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield OLLI, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, is pleased to announce its Spring ‘23 programs. There will be exciting programs on history and nature. The first program on Tuesday Feb. 28, will give a look back on 100 years of Vermont in films. Sponsored by the...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

News from Westminster Volunteer Fire and Rescue 

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster Fire and Rescue Department holds their monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and a combined drill on the third Tuesday of the month. Rescue training is the second Tuesday of the month. The next association meeting is Feb....
WESTMINSTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

Supporting Vermont youth for 27 years

LUDLOW, Vt. – Windsor County Youth Services (WCYS) is excited to announce our 28th year of operation. WCYS was founded by the late Viola Wynne, a teacher and drug and alcohol therapist, who had a vision to provide short-term shelter for run-away youth or those who, for one reason or another, simply were not able to live with their families. Thus in 1995 “Mountainside House” was established to house eight youth from Windsor County who were experiencing a crisis in their living situation.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
vermontjournal.com

SHS hosts famed animal communicator

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do you ever wonder what your animal is thinking and feeling? Are there behavior issues you’re trying to solve? Are there several animals in your household and would you like to understand their dynamics? Are you struggling with end-of-life decisions? Jeannie Lindheim, author of “Loving Animals: Conversations with an Animal Communicator” will discuss how animal communication works, and techniques she uses on Wednesday Feb. 1 from 7-8 p.m. She will tell some touching stories and share a technique that you can use with your animals. There will be plenty of time for Q and A.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Exciting Ludlow Rec athletic milestone unites across the decade

LUDLOW, Vt. – It was a touching scene in the Ludlow Community Center gym on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18. Officer Zach Paul presented Ludlow 5/6 Boys athlete Cooper Garvey with an honorary basketball marking a special occasion. 10 years ago as a 5/6 player himself, No.11 Zach Paul achieved an amazing milestone, scoring 1000 points before moving up from his years on Ludlow Rec to continue his basketball career at BRHS. The year prior, in 2012, Natalie Langile reached this accomplishment on the Ludlow 5/6 Girls Basketball Team. And with a packed gym last Wednesday, Officer Paul awarded Cooper Garvey, auspiciously No. 11 as well, with the aforementioned designated basketball.
LUDLOW, VT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Latest on search for Brittany Tee

BROOKFIELD - The search for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street, will resume Tuesday morning, according to authorities. A state police search and rescue unit, with tracking dogs, and a state police dive team will be...
BROOKFIELD, MA
WCAX

Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
RUPERT, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman dies of exposure to cold after fall, police say

RUPERT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead of exposure in Rupert on Saturday. Investigators said troopers were called to a home on Sykes Hollow Road around 6:21 a.m. after a witness found the woman's body in her driveway. Officials said the victim,...
RUPERT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
VERMONT STATE
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.

MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started. 
MILFORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy