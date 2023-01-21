Read full article on original website
Related
All American patients should be screened for cannabis before surgery, says medical panel
The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is calling on medics to ask patients about their cannabis use - and be prepared to delay surgery depending on their answer.
Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. hospitalized patients experience harmful events, study finds
Nearly 1 in 4 patients who are admitted to hospitals in the U.S. will experience harm, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The stark findings underscore that, despite decades of effort, U.S. hospitals still have a long way to go to improve patient safety, experts say.
KevinMD.com
Questioning medical traditions for the sake of patient care
The United States consumes forty-six million turkeys every Thanksgiving. Have you ever wondered why? When traditions take hold in society, we start to forget why they existed in the first place. For example, the tradition of eating turkey on Thanksgiving started with a writer named Sarah Josepha Hale, who published scenic depictions of American life in New England. She subsequently campaigned for everyone to adopt her depiction of a cooked turkey and togetherness while tensions in the United States mounted during the Civil War era. Hale’s campaign contributed to Abraham Lincoln declaring Thanksgiving a holiday, and turkey became a staple at dining tables across the country. Asking why we eat turkey on Thanksgiving shifts the tradition from being dogmatic to having purpose, which is to promote togetherness among the American people.
KevinMD.com
The decline of whole-person treatment in modern medicine
Recently, a nurse practitioner responded to one of my op-eds in which I discussed the doctor-patient relationship. The nurse said:. I feel so frustrated at times, by the time constraints forced on us by using a business model of practice. In the 30-plus years I’ve been a nurse, we have moved from patient-centered care (which is the current inaccurate buzzword for the type of care we provide) to income-generated care.
KevinMD.com
The future of health care is virtual: a nurse’s perspective
This time, it’s my family. My work takes me all over the U.S., consulting on the implementation of virtual care to get the most appropriate level of care to the patients who need it. I work with teams to develop better workflows and to get more experienced eyes on patients. It’s the kind of care anyone would want for their own family.
WALA-TV FOX10
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
InvestigateTV - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said Leona was born with a...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Woman sues her mother's doctor for allowing her to be born and wins millions
Evie Toombes, 20, was born with spina bifida and has won her case against a doctor who advised her mother she would not need to take a supplement that could have prevented the condition. In the unprecedented lawsuit, Toombes won her case and was awarded millions.
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Disabled boy loses overnight NHS care because parents cannot afford heating
The parents of a severely disabled 11-year-old boy, who requires constant 24-hour medical attention at home, have been told that the NHS cannot guarantee overnight nursing support for him because they can not properly heat their house. Leah and Troy Van Keogh were told by their local health board that...
Vox
A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
caandesign.com
Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?
If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Healthline
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome is a rare but serious brain condition in which you lose your ability to move and speak. You’re still conscious and, in most cases, can move your eyes and blink. Though there’s no cure, some treatments can improve your quality of life. Locked-in syndrome is a...
MedicalXpress
Study: COVID surges caused higher mortality among non-COVID patients
Overall patient care suffered during the coronavirus pandemic when COVID-19 surges swamped U.S. hospitals, especially in patients 45 years and older, a study by a Kennesaw State University researcher shows. According to assistant professor of economics Weiwei Chen, who began her research when COVID peaked during the summer of 2020,...
MedicalXpress
Study measures impact of Medicaid dental coverage for Virginia's pregnant population
When pregnant, taking care of your health is more important than ever. This also includes your oral health. Because of various changes happening in your body, like hormones and eating habits, pregnancy is often a period of higher risk for gum disease, cavities and other oral health problems. Oral issues that arise during pregnancy have been associated with serious health consequences for the mother and baby, including premature birth, low birth weight and pre-eclampsia.
'I Regret Having Children': The Moms United in an Uncomfortable Truth
"I'm tired of faking a smile and lying through my teeth saying 'my children are the light of my life,'" one mom told Newsweek.
A study found 4 different categories of couples. Where do you belong?
This article originally appeared on 02.15.16Ever fallen into one of those Internet dating quizzes? You know, the ones that promise to categorize you? Like "what your astrological sign says about your relationship style." They can be fun, but we all know they're mostly fluff.What if I told you someone did find a way to "categorize" your love style but with actual real science?
Discrimination and the Workplace
Whether you are an employee or an employer, it is important to know about discrimination. As an employer, you have to make sure that your employees are treated fairly. As an employee, you need to know what is right and wrong when it comes to working with other people. There are times when you have to speak up. However, in order to do so, you need to understand more about discrimination and the workplace.
Lima News
Legal-Ease: Nursing home planning — give house to the kids?
Our home is often our most valuable asset. Obviously, we invest a lot of money in purchasing or building our homes and often continue to make improvements during our lives. Correspondingly, one of the biggest expenses for which we may have to someday pay could be long-term care, which includes nursing home care, assisted living or in-home medical care.
beckersdental.com
Decision to deny dental health aide therapists Medicaid funding reversed
A federal appeals court reversed a decision that denied Medicaid funding to dental health aide therapists in Washington tribal communities. The state of Washington and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community filed an appeal in March 2021 to reverse the decision, which CMS made on the final day of the Trump administration, according to a Jan. 19 news release from the Washington State Attorney General's office.
Comments / 0