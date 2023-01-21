The United States consumes forty-six million turkeys every Thanksgiving. Have you ever wondered why? When traditions take hold in society, we start to forget why they existed in the first place. For example, the tradition of eating turkey on Thanksgiving started with a writer named Sarah Josepha Hale, who published scenic depictions of American life in New England. She subsequently campaigned for everyone to adopt her depiction of a cooked turkey and togetherness while tensions in the United States mounted during the Civil War era. Hale’s campaign contributed to Abraham Lincoln declaring Thanksgiving a holiday, and turkey became a staple at dining tables across the country. Asking why we eat turkey on Thanksgiving shifts the tradition from being dogmatic to having purpose, which is to promote togetherness among the American people.

5 DAYS AGO