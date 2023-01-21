ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Snow, mixed with rain southeast, as winter returns

By Ben Gelber
 4 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

A storm in the southern Plains will push wet snow into Ohio Sunday morning, as it weakens, before a coastal storm takes over later in the day.

Accumulations will average 1-2 inches on colder surfaces along and northwest of the I-71 corridor, with wet to slushy roads. Locally up to 3 inches will likely fall over northern and western areas of central Ohio.

Rain will mix in across the southeastern part of the state, limiting totals to a coating. Temperatures in the mid-30s will help melt some of the snow as the day goes on. Additional snow showers Sunday night and temperatures falling below freezing will create more slippery travel north of I-70.

The weather will be cloudy and chilly on Monday, with morning flurries. High pressure will build in early in the week, keeping the weather on the quiet side with seasonable temperatures.

A large storm will approach the region from the southwest on Wednesday, with snow likely changing to rain over the southeastern half of the state during the day.

FORECAST

  • Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 29
  • Sunday: Wet snow (1-2″), mixing with rain south half. High: 35
  • Monday: Snow showers a.m., cloudy. High 35 (30)
  • Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 40 (28)
  • Wednesday: Wintry mix to rain. High 39 (30)
  • Thursday: Windy, colder, snow showers. High 32 (28)
  • Friday: Cloudy, light snow. High 33 (26)
  • Saturday: Few flurries, clouds, cold. High 34 (24)
