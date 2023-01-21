ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

State Police Calls: Area Elementary Student Threatens to ‘Shoot Everyone on the School Bus’

BUTLER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Area Elementary Student Threatens to “Shoot Everyone on the School Bus”. Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23, PSP Butler responded to Dassa McKinney Elementary School on Hooker Road in Concord Township, Butler County, for a report of terroristic threats by a known juvenile.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man arrested in December's fatal Marshall-Shadeland shooting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Tuesday the arrest of a man wanted for aDec. 26 homicide in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Police and SWAT teams arrested 42-year-old Ambrose J. Sample, Jr., in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street in the Crawford-Roberts neighborhood around 2 p.m. Sample is being charged with criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.

At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Three arrested in cross-county catalytic converter thefts

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — For the past few years, they've been known as easy targets. Thieves can slide under a vehicle and cut off the catalytic converter in a matter of minutes. The metals in those parts are potentially worth some money. Westmoreland County officials outlined the case against...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Greensburg police chief charged with federal drug offenses

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A federal indictment lists six counts related to aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine and meth, as well as conspiracy, against Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning. The indictment, which includes information provided by a confidential informant, said Denning connected the CI and others with drug...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Police express concerns about vandalism in Crescent Township

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Crescent Township said they want to talk with a group of teenagers about criminal mischief and trespassing. The police chief said the group of teens was captured on surveillance video Sunday inside of the closed private property of West Penn Aggregates on Main Street.
wtae.com

Investigation: Judge behind wheel of car that hit 13-year-old girl

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly two months after a Mars Area Middle School student was struck by a car outside the school, she continues to recover at a rehab facility. Action News Investigates has learned a magistrate judge was driving the car that hit 13-year-old Paige Lauten. District Judge...
MARS, PA
wtae.com

15-year-old killed in Butler County crash

A 15-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in a crash in Butler County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on State Route 8 at Kiester Road in Slippery Rock. State police said the 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. The...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

