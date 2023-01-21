Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
State Police Calls: Area Elementary Student Threatens to ‘Shoot Everyone on the School Bus’
BUTLER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Area Elementary Student Threatens to “Shoot Everyone on the School Bus”. Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23, PSP Butler responded to Dassa McKinney Elementary School on Hooker Road in Concord Township, Butler County, for a report of terroristic threats by a known juvenile.
Man who body-slammed girl at mall accused of harassing district judge late at night
An East Vandergrift man has been accused of harassing Allegheny Township District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec with late-night phone calls. Tyler Drew Zidek, 25, of East Vandergrift faces several misdemeanor charges of harassment by a communication device. Zidek has a criminal record, including a guilty plea for body-slamming a teenage...
District judge not at fault for crash that injured 13-year-old girl in Butler County
Authorities in Butler County said a district judge who struck a teen crossing Route 228 near Mars Middle School on Nov. 30 has been cleared of wrongdoing. Saxonburg District Judge Sue Haggerty was behind the wheel when a 13-year-old girl walked into the path of her vehicle about 5:30 p.m., according to Adams Township police who investigated the incident.
Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
Channel 11 Exclusive: Woman says police searched wrong house while looking for shooting suspect
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A woman is sharing her story after police searched her home while looking for a suspect in a recent shooting on Sunday morning. “You could hear over the radio they kept saying 1102, 1102 Deary Street, and I said you have the wrong address,” she said.
wtae.com
Police chase ends with discovery of weapons inside vehicle in Indiana County
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit ended with the discovery of weapons in his vehicle. Richard Bowman, of Indiana, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next month following Sunday morning’s incident. It was around 12:55 a.m. that state...
wtae.com
Man arrested in December's fatal Marshall-Shadeland shooting
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Tuesday the arrest of a man wanted for aDec. 26 homicide in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Police and SWAT teams arrested 42-year-old Ambrose J. Sample, Jr., in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street in the Crawford-Roberts neighborhood around 2 p.m. Sample is being charged with criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm.
butlerradio.com
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
wtae.com
Three arrested in cross-county catalytic converter thefts
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — For the past few years, they've been known as easy targets. Thieves can slide under a vehicle and cut off the catalytic converter in a matter of minutes. The metals in those parts are potentially worth some money. Westmoreland County officials outlined the case against...
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Pokémon Card from Venango County Co-Op
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa.(EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating the theft of a Pokémon card from Venango County Co-op. Franklin-based State Police are attempting to identify the suspect who allegedly stole the card from the co-op on Saturday, January 21, around 4:32 p.m. The card is valued...
wtae.com
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into telephone pole in Westmoreland County
AVONMORE, Pa. — State police said a 56-year-old woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into a telephone pole in Avonmore Borough, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday on 2nd Street. Police said the woman suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to the...
PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
wtae.com
Greensburg police chief charged with federal drug offenses
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A federal indictment lists six counts related to aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine and meth, as well as conspiracy, against Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning. The indictment, which includes information provided by a confidential informant, said Denning connected the CI and others with drug...
Police looking for suspect after 16-year-old female shot at Monroeville hotel
A man accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a Monroeville hotel over the weekend is still on the run. Police say 18-year-old Daronte Brown and another male met two teenage girls at the Red Roof Inn.
wtae.com
Police express concerns about vandalism in Crescent Township
CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Crescent Township said they want to talk with a group of teenagers about criminal mischief and trespassing. The police chief said the group of teens was captured on surveillance video Sunday inside of the closed private property of West Penn Aggregates on Main Street.
wtae.com
I-79 reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifes in Butler County
Interstate 79 northbound was shut down in Butler County after a tractor-trailer jackknifed Wednesday morning. This happened between exits 96 (PA 488 - Portersville) and 99 (U.S. 422 - New Castle/Butler). PennDOT reopened the road around 1 p.m.
wtae.com
Investigation: Judge behind wheel of car that hit 13-year-old girl
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly two months after a Mars Area Middle School student was struck by a car outside the school, she continues to recover at a rehab facility. Action News Investigates has learned a magistrate judge was driving the car that hit 13-year-old Paige Lauten. District Judge...
wtae.com
15-year-old killed in Butler County crash
A 15-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in a crash in Butler County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on State Route 8 at Kiester Road in Slippery Rock. State police said the 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. The...
wtae.com
Police identify victim of fiery Pennsylvania Turnpike crash after 35 years
For 35 years, it had been a mystery. A woman killed in a fiery crash along the Pennsylvania Turnpike had gone unidentified since 1987. On Tuesday, authorities announced they were finally able to close the case. “There were many obstacles in this case but none that deterred the outcome,” Maj....
WFMJ.com
Police arrest three teens with THC pens at Keystone Charter School
Three students from a Keystone Charter School in Mercer County are in trouble after police say they were caught with THC vape pens. Three students were charged last week in separate incidents at the school on Good Hope Road in West Salem Township. According to State Police, a 14-year-old Greenville...
Comments / 0