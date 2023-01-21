Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Knox, Richland, Ashland, and Crawford counties under Level 1 snow emergencies
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer issued a Level 1 snow emergency for roads and streets in the county on Wednesday morning. Ashland, Richland and Crawford counties are also at Level 1 as of Wednesday morning.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports: Jan. 19 to 24
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reports after their respective shifts.
cleveland19.com
Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Ashland County man
SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
wosu.org
Former Chillicothe VA employee charged in nearly $1 million federal healthcare fraud case
A former employee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Chillicothe is facing federal healthcare fraud charges in U.S. District Court in Columbus. Melissa Radune is accused of making fraudulent claims amounting to nearly $1 million. She is scheduled to be arraigned on one count of health care fraud...
Video: Train derails in Huron County
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a train derailment in Huron County.
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Knox County crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Knox County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township. According...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
WHIZ
ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect
The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
Woman dies in Licking County crash
McKEAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead and a man injured after a crash Monday night in McKean Township, Licking County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on State Route 661. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Emma Bartlett, 20, of Newark, was driving north […]
WHIZ
ZPD Involved in Pursuit
The Zanesville Police Department took part in a pursuit Monday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that the pursuit began as a suspicious vehicle on Old Newark Road. Michel said that one person is custody and no other information is being released until charges are filed. We’ll bring you more...
Manual strangulation preliminary cause in Bucyrus man’s death
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio …. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio...
Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
cwcolumbus.com
Meet Ashley: Longest resident at Union County Humane Society looking for forever family
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Ashley from the Union County Humane Society. She is looking for her fur-ever home. Ashley has been at the shelter since the fall of 2021. She is a sweet 4-year-old girl who would love a family to take her on walks and spend time with her. She loves people and is great with children, but is the queen of the house preferring not to share her home with other dogs or cats.
wtuz.com
Coshocton ATV Accident Fatal for Juvenile
Nick McWilliams reporting – An early-morning accident Sunday morning claimed the life of a Coshocton juvenile. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 3 a.m. to Crawford Township at the intersection of State Route 651 and Township Road 231. Deputies and emergency personnel determined that two juveniles...
crawfordcountynow.com
911 call as investigation continues
Following a public records request, Crawford County Now has obtained the 911 recording regarding January 22nd’s ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information please contact the Bucyrus Police Department at 419-562-1006. Warning 911 call may not be suitable for all audiences.
WHIZ
Juvenile Killed in ATV Accident
A juvenile was killed early Sunday morning in an accident in Coshocton County. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said the accident took place at the intersection of State Route 651 and Township Road 231 in Crawford Township. The Sheriff’s Office says the juveniles were traveling south on Township Road...
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
sciotopost.com
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
