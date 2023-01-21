WINONA LAKE — The Grace College School of Business prepares for its 14th year of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The program, sponsored by United Way of Kosciusko County and the Gordon Institute of Enterprise Development at Grace College, provides free tax preparation to elderly, disabled and lower-income individuals filing a basic tax return. This year, the school will conduct the returns “curbside.” From Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, March 30, participants can pull up to the lower level parking lot of the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 610 Wooster Road, Winona Lake.

