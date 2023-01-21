Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw High School Select Theatre Places First In State
WARSAW — The Warsaw Community High School Select Theatre cast of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer placed first at the Indiana State Thespian Conference against 10 state qualifying troupes. The group was also awarded Best Technical, Chapter Select and received a gold ranking in the...
inkfreenews.com
Grace College School Of Business VITA Program To Provide Free ‘Curbside’ Tax Returns
WINONA LAKE — The Grace College School of Business prepares for its 14th year of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The program, sponsored by United Way of Kosciusko County and the Gordon Institute of Enterprise Development at Grace College, provides free tax preparation to elderly, disabled and lower-income individuals filing a basic tax return. This year, the school will conduct the returns “curbside.” From Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, March 30, participants can pull up to the lower level parking lot of the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 610 Wooster Road, Winona Lake.
inkfreenews.com
Let Purdue Extension Help You ‘Get WalkIN’
WARSAW — Spring will be here soon, and that means nicer weather and more time spent outdoors. Why not take this opportunity to start walking and moving more?. Walking is a popular form of physical activity that’s good for your health. Only half of all American adults get the recommended amount of physical activity. Lack of physical activity is directly related to adult obesity.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Community High School Art Students Receive Numerous Awards
WARSAW — At the 2023 Scholastic Art Regional Awards, Warsaw Community High School art students received 20 awards in the individual entry categories and a Gold Key in the Senior Portfolio category. The Gold Key winners go on to the next round of judging at the national level in...
inkfreenews.com
Parkview Physicians Offices Delay Openings Due To Weather
FORT WAYNE — Due to the winter storm, several Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) locations are planning a delayed opening today, Jan. 25. The complete list of impacted locations can be found at parkview.com/weather. This website will be continually updated with any weather-related closures or changes in operating hours for all Parkview Health locations, including PPG and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute – Park Center offices. Patients with previously scheduled appointments are encouraged to check the website for updates or contact their provider’s office directly.
inkfreenews.com
Richard E. Carpenter
Richard E. Carpenter, 97, Fort Wayne, formerly of rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at StoryPoint West, Fort Wayne. He was born June 23, 1925. On Dec. 24, 1946, he married Juanita J. Henline. She preceded him in death. He is survived by two...
inkfreenews.com
Mary Ellen Kramer
Mary Ellen Kramer, 92, Bremen, died at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her residence in Bremen. She was born June 29, 1930. On May 10, 1951, Mary Ellen married Joe J. Kramer. He preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Herman (Vera Kauffman) Kramer, London,...
inkfreenews.com
Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
inkfreenews.com
Our House Real Estate Is ‘Client-Based’ First
WARSAW — Whether you’re looking for a new home, a vacation home or commercial property, the women of Our House Real Estate can help you out. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Our House Real Estate at their new downtown Warsaw location, 118 N. Buffalo St.
inkfreenews.com
Earl Futch
Earl Lovett Futch, 85, Warsaw, died at 10:25 a.m. Jan. 19, 2023, in his home in Warsaw. He was born June 10, 1937. Earl married his wife, Lita Acevedo, on March 5, 1958. He is survived by his wife Lita Futch, siblings “Suzy” Toy May Calloway, N. Philip, Loretta Smith and Sara Ridgeway; his three children, Lisa (Bob) Cover, Bryan (Vicki) and Lynette (Pablo) Coria; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, South SR 15, near West CR 400S, Warsaw. Driver: Dianne C. Harris, 55, West Lakeview Drive, Marion. Harris’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, South...
inkfreenews.com
Hope Nicole Sutherlin — PENDING
Hope N. Sutherlin, 49, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Winona Lake Park, Police Departments Host Valentine’s Card Contest
WINONA LAKE — Local kids are welcome to participate in a Valentine’s Day card contest. It’s being put on by the Winona Lake Limitless Park Department and Winona Lake Police Department. Kids ages 3-12 may submit creative, handmade Valentine’s cards through Monday, Feb. 6. Winona Lake...
inkfreenews.com
Florence A. Horn — UPDATED
Florence A. Horn, Warsaw, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones at 12:43 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the wonderful age of 105. She was born on Nov. 2, 1917, in Wayne Township, Kosciusko County, where she lived her entire life. Florence was the second of...
inkfreenews.com
Sue C. Gill Mitchell
Sue C. (Gill) Mitchell, 90, died on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. She was born on Jan. 20, 1933. On Dec. 17, 1976, she married Gary in LaPorte. Survivors include her sons, Steven Gill, Warsaw, Greg (Brenda) Gill, Plymouth, Douglas (Beth) Gill, Wheaton, Ill., and...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Police Chief, Officer Respond To Lawsuit
SYRACUSE — Warsaw Police Chief Scott Whitaker, WPD Capt. Paul Heaton, and the City of Warsaw have responded to a lawsuit against them regarding alleged violations of a family’s constitutional rights. The initial suit says Whitaker and Heaton unlawfully entered a Syracuse family’s home during New Year’s 2022...
inkfreenews.com
Paul E. Davis — UPDATED
Paul E. Davis, 62, Plymouth, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Paul was born April 28, 1960. Paul is survived by his son, Shane (Angel) Davis, Plymouth; his seven grandchildren; his sister, Paula King, South Bend; and his son-in-law, Todd Summers, Bremen. Deaton-Clemens Van...
inkfreenews.com
Melvin ‘Bud’ Bernard Stiffler
Melvin “Bud” Bernard Stiffler, 92, formerly of Syracuse, died at 10:27 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Warsaw. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Sandra L. Carnes — UPDATED
Sandra L. Carnes, 82, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Sandra was born Nov. 12, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of (the late) Valentine Adolf Keiper and Nadine (Tooley) Keiper. She graduated from Grovertown High School with the Class of ’58 and in January 1959, she married Charles L. Carnes at Koontz Lake. Charlie preceded her in death in April 2013 after 54 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Judith E. Swick
Judith E. Swick, 82, rural Burket, died surrounded by her family at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at her residence in Burket. Judy was born June 17, 1940, in Warsaw, to the late Victor and H. Ellen (Graves) Cook. She married Dec. 22, 1962, in Burket, to Frank L. Swick; he survives.
