Arsenal vs Aston Villa Continental Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Conti Cup quarter-final between Arsenal & Aston Villa.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Man City - FA Cup 4th round
Arsenal's predicted lineup for their FA Cup fourth round tie against Man City.
Arsenal's 6 key fixtures where title will be won or lost
Arsenal's six biggest fixtures during the second half of the season that could determine whether they win the Premier League title or not.
Newcastle confident of beating Chelsea to Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United are confident of sealing a deal for Anthony Gordon and talks are progressing with Everton over a deal, 90min understands.
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to make impact on Al Nassr debut
Cristiano Ronaldo made his long-awaited Al Nassr debut on Sunday in a 1-0 win at home to Al-Ettifaq.
Arnaut Danjuma's potential shirt number at Tottenham
The potential shirt numbers Arnaut Danjuma could wear at Tottenham with his loan move poised to be confirmed.
Man Utd’s next six Premier League fixtures compared with Arsenal, Man City and rivals
Manchester United's upcoming Premier League schedule and how it compares to their closest rivals in the table.
Is Dusan Vlahovic the perfect striker for Erik ten Hag's Man Utd? | The Promised Land
Is Dusan Vlahovic the perfect striker for Erik ten Hag's Man Utd? | The Promised Land
Chelsea to build US-inspired Hall of Fame
Chelsea have plans to grow their operations in an American style.
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Man City title challenge
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Tottenham 'fairly confident' of Pedro Porro deal | Talking Transfers
Tottenham Hotspur 'fairly confident' of agreeing a deal with Sporting CP for wing-back Pedro Porro before the end of the January transfer window.
Milan in talks with Roma over Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo
Milan have held talks with Roma regarding a January move for Nicolo Zaniolo, sources have told 90min.
Chelsea open talks with Lyon over right-back Malo Gusto
Chelsea have held talks with Lyon over right-back Malo Gusto.
Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool & Chelsea rebuilds
Jurgen Klopp has stressed that Liverpool's rebuild won't be completed 'overnight' as they are unable to freely spend on players the way that Chelsea are.
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane ties at top of Spurs scoring charts
Match report & player ratings from Fulham 0-1 Tottenham in the Premier League.
Mudryk, Willian & Fred: The fantasy Shakhtar Donetsk XI without transfers
Shakhtar Donetsk have had some pretty special players over the years. Here is an eleven of their most expensive sales, with Mykhaylo Mudryk top of the list.
Barcelona handed huge fitness boost ahead of Copa del Rey clash with Real Sociedad
Andreas Christensen has been named in the Barcelona squad to face Real Sociedad.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - Copa del Rey: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.
Southampton 0-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Magpies secure EFL Cup semi-final first-leg win
Newcastle United will take a one-goal lead into the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final with Southampton following a 1-0 victory at St Mary's.
'He's one of our own': Tottenham chant lyrics, origin and video
The lyrics to Harry Kane's Tottenham chant, and how the song came about.
