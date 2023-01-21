Read full article on original website
Raptors vs. Kings prediction and odds for Wednesday, January 24 (Kings stay hot)
The 2022-23 season has been about as disappointing as it could be for the Toronto Raptors, who are the No. 12 seed in the East and six games under .500 heading into Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The Kings, on the other hand, are performing way above expectations,...
Sixers no longer worried about Ben Simmons, focused on facing Nets
CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets have one big connection at the moment: Ben Simmons. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft spent his first 5.5 seasons in Philadelphia, playing four of them, before he was sent to the Nets at the 2022 deadline.
Best NBA prop bets today for Nets vs. Sixers (Seth Curry has been hot)
Wednesday’s primetime action features the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers but it’s possible both teams will be without their best players. Kevin Durant has already been ruled out for Brooklyn, and Joel Embiid (foot, questionable) could miss this game for Philly. That’s created some value in the prop...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles News: Why A.J. Brown loves Philly; Looking at the last Jalen Hurts-Brock Purdy matchup
Philadelphia (14-3) defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the title game and then watched on Sunday evening, as the Niners (13-4) defeated the Cowboys 19-12 at Levi’s Stadium. Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got...
Joel Embiid, Sixers now ranked 4th in latest NBA power rankings
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are playing excellent basketball lately. They have won 18 of their last 22 games to improve to 30-16 and are all alone in second place in the Eastern Conference. Not bad for a team that started 1-4 and 12-12. The Sixers just wrapped up...
If the Pistons end up buyers, these 3 players are worth kicking the tires on
If anyone believes that Troy Weaver’s sole NBA trade deadline concentration is extracting what he can from veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, they haven’t paid attention to his time in charge of the Detroit Pistons. He will be busy looking for talent at the deadline, as well as in the offseason.
LeBron James sets unbelievable scoring record in loss to the Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tough game to the Los Angeles Clippers. But they also got to watch LeBron James do something no other NBA player has. Incredible performances in losing efforts has, unfortunately, been an all-too-common occurrence for LeBron James and the Lakers this season. LeBron has put up 30 or more points 19 different times this season but just 10 of those efforts have resulted in a Lakers’ win.
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
NBA
Hosting Nets, 76ers Aim for Sixth Straight Win | Gameday Report 47/82
Coming off a perfect 5-0 road trip, the 76ers (30-16) return home looking to maintain momentum against the Brooklyn Nets (29-17) on Wednesday night. The Nets, who are 16-10 away from home this season (only Boston has more road wins with 17), captured victories at Utah on Friday and Golden State on Sunday. In their 120-116 win over the defending-champion Warriors, Brooklyn overcame a 17-point deficit late in the first half and finished the game shooting 54-percent from the floor and 52-percent (14-27) from 3-point range. They missed a season-high 11 free throws.
Giants’ receiver keeps it real about the Eagles after embarrassing loss
With the third win over the New York Giants this season, it’s fair to say that the Philadelphia Eagles just couldn’t do any wrong against their division rival. With a 38-7 win, the Eagles made it known they were the team to beat in the NFC. They did...
Spurs vs. Lakers GAMEDAY: Preview, Injury Report & How to Watch
The San Antonio Spurs look to avoid a season sweep against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at crypto.com Arena.
Mat Ishbia expected to become owner of Suns and Mercury before NBA trade deadline
The sale of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is expected to be finalized within the next two weeks, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA owners will reportedly ratify Ishbia's purchase during a vote in early February, which puts...
The Whiteboard: James Wiseman is saying exactly what Warriors’ fans want to hear
James Wiseman is set to return this week and his words say he understands his responsibilities. Actually doing them has been the problem. The future of James Wiseman remains a lingering question for the Golden State Warriors. The former No. 2 pick has struggled to stick in the rotation and was sent down to the G League for meaningful reps early in the season. If he makes progress over the next few weeks, there’s a chance he could become a meaningful part of the supporting cast in the playoffs. If not, the Warriors have to seriously consider trading him for someone who can while their championship window remains open.
Tatum and the Celtics take on the Knicks
New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tatum currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game. The Celtics are 20-10 against Eastern Conference...
Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game
Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
NBA Standings: Can anyone in the East catch the Boston Celtics?
While the Celtics have made a four-game margin between themselves and the second-seed, There are plenty of teams in the chasing pack. Despite a head coach change in the offseason and injuries to key players, the Boston Celtics haven’t shown any sign of a Finals hangover. In spite of their shock loss against the Orlando Magic on Monday, the Celtics are four games clear of the second-placed Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference.
Dubs losing identity invites possible season-spoiling tendency
SAN FRANCISCO – As the Warriors stack up losses unbecoming of a defending champion, a disturbing and potentially season-spoiling tendency keeps sabotaging their effort. And there it was once again on Sunday. They lose their identity, the one they began building in 2014 and rode all the way to...
Eagles' Nick Sirianni fires back at Jonathan Gannon critics after win: 'He's going to be a head coach in NFL'
PHILADELPHIA -- Jonathan Gannon has taken a lot of heat in the city of Philadelphia, despite having the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL and the No. 2 overall defense. The Eagles' defensive coordinator has his fair share of critics, despite controlling a defense that has 75 sacks on the season (including postseason) -- the third-most in NFL history.
Eagles’ playoff wins sends shockwave through the country music world
The Philadelphia Eagles got a heckuva victory against their division rival yesterday in the New York Giants. It was Philly’s first postseason action of this season, but they showed absolutely no rust. Jalen Hurts did Jalen Hurts things, and the defense had the Giants in a chokehold all day long.
Comments / 0