Sacramento, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

LeBron James sets unbelievable scoring record in loss to the Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tough game to the Los Angeles Clippers. But they also got to watch LeBron James do something no other NBA player has. Incredible performances in losing efforts has, unfortunately, been an all-too-common occurrence for LeBron James and the Lakers this season. LeBron has put up 30 or more points 19 different times this season but just 10 of those efforts have resulted in a Lakers’ win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons

The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Hosting Nets, 76ers Aim for Sixth Straight Win | Gameday Report 47/82

Coming off a perfect 5-0 road trip, the 76ers (30-16) return home looking to maintain momentum against the Brooklyn Nets (29-17) on Wednesday night. The Nets, who are 16-10 away from home this season (only Boston has more road wins with 17), captured victories at Utah on Friday and Golden State on Sunday. In their 120-116 win over the defending-champion Warriors, Brooklyn overcame a 17-point deficit late in the first half and finished the game shooting 54-percent from the floor and 52-percent (14-27) from 3-point range. They missed a season-high 11 free throws.
BOSTON, NY
FanSided

The Whiteboard: James Wiseman is saying exactly what Warriors’ fans want to hear

James Wiseman is set to return this week and his words say he understands his responsibilities. Actually doing them has been the problem. The future of James Wiseman remains a lingering question for the Golden State Warriors. The former No. 2 pick has struggled to stick in the rotation and was sent down to the G League for meaningful reps early in the season. If he makes progress over the next few weeks, there’s a chance he could become a meaningful part of the supporting cast in the playoffs. If not, the Warriors have to seriously consider trading him for someone who can while their championship window remains open.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics take on the Knicks

New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tatum currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game. The Celtics are 20-10 against Eastern Conference...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game

Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

NBA Standings: Can anyone in the East catch the Boston Celtics?

While the Celtics have made a four-game margin between themselves and the second-seed, There are plenty of teams in the chasing pack. Despite a head coach change in the offseason and injuries to key players, the Boston Celtics haven’t shown any sign of a Finals hangover. In spite of their shock loss against the Orlando Magic on Monday, the Celtics are four games clear of the second-placed Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Dubs losing identity invites possible season-spoiling tendency

SAN FRANCISCO – As the Warriors stack up losses unbecoming of a defending champion, a disturbing and potentially season-spoiling tendency keeps sabotaging their effort. And there it was once again on Sunday. They lose their identity, the one they began building in 2014 and rode all the way to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Nick Sirianni fires back at Jonathan Gannon critics after win: 'He's going to be a head coach in NFL'

PHILADELPHIA -- Jonathan Gannon has taken a lot of heat in the city of Philadelphia, despite having the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL and the No. 2 overall defense. The Eagles' defensive coordinator has his fair share of critics, despite controlling a defense that has 75 sacks on the season (including postseason) -- the third-most in NFL history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

