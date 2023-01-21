Read full article on original website
ON THE MARKET: Life of luxury in Suwanee
This luxury estate in Suwanee boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread across just over 9,000 square feet. The house welcomes you in with a two story foyer showcasing the architectural designed staircase.
Newton County offers Emergency Rental and Mortgage Program
COVINGTON — Newton County is offering financial assistance to its residents through the American Rescue Plan Act. For those seeking emergency rental and mortgage relief, please apply at the following link: ERAP - Newton County (newtoncountygaerap.com). You must be a Newton County resident to apply. Newton County individuals in...
Atlanta Hawks Unveil Plans for Annual Pride Night
The Atlanta Hawks today announced that award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and LGBTQIA+ ally Keri Hilson will perform at halftime for their annual ‘Pride Night presented by Your Atlanta Area BMW Centers’ at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Alabama Reaches Unique NIL Deal With Sports Marketing Giant
View the original article to see embedded media. Stacker combed through Niche's 2023 Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America ranking to see which school is the most difficult to gain admission to in each state. Click for more.Hardest college to get into in every state.
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Jack Amiel Phillips late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Executor: Susan Carol Phillips Executor's Address: c/o Daniel S. Digby Attorney at Law P.O. Box 263 Conyers, Georgia 30012 908-92637 1/25 2/1 8 15 2023.
Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates transferred
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would continue to operate as a much smaller 112-bed “transition center,” a minimum-security facility.
No. 24 Clemson has no trouble with Georgia Tech
PJ Hall scored a game-high 17 points and Brevin Galloway added 14 to lead No. 24 Clemson to a 72-51 victory over visiting Georgia Tech in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Tuesday. Hall shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 1 of 3 from distance, to go along with...
Newton tops Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball showdown
COVINGTON — Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons doesn’t like to use zone defense all that often, but on Tuesday night at home against Grayson, he used it heavily. Looking to earn a huge Region 4-AAAAAAA win, No 8-ranked Newton clamped down on defense — it held No. 4 Grayson to just 36 percent shooting from the field (16 of 45) and forced 19 turnovers — and that was more than enough to walk away with a hard-fought, 54-43 win.
Public input sought on update to Conyers Comprehensive Plan
CONYERS — The city of Conyers is partnering with the Atlanta Regional Commission to complete an update of the city’s comprehensive plan for the years 2023 to 2028. The city is seeking public input to provide feedback for a more well-rounded, complete plan. The comprehensive plan serves as...
Tennessee, AD Danny White agree to contract extension
Tennessee athletic director Danny White has agreed to a contract extension that will pay him $2.2 million a year. The school announced the deal, which is for a six-year rolling term, on Wednesday.
