sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 68, North Carolina 72
A quick take on Syracuse’s disappointing 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up 68-66 with 19 seconds to go, Jesse Edwards fouled out after stopping a potential game-tying layup from Pete Nance. Nance made the first free throw, but missed the second. Joe Girard saved the ball from going out of bounds, but right into the hands of Nance, who slammed home the go-ahead basket. On SU’s ensuing play, Judah Mintz drove to the hoop and elbowed RJ Davis in the head. Officials ruled it a flagrant foul, and UNC was able to hit free throws to close out the evening.
sujuiceonline.com
3 takeaways from Syracuse’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina
Syracuse lost, 72-68, to North Carolina on Tuesday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are the key takeaways from the loss. It was a battle of two of the ACC’s top big men on Tuesday evening. Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards (13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and UNC’s Armando Bacot (17.8 ppg, 11.6 rpg) were in a physical battle all evening.
sujuiceonline.com
2024 RB Chris Wheatley-Humphrey calls Syracuse offer ‘an accomplishment’
One of the most highly coveted 2024 Florida running backs is Chris Wheatley-Humphrey from 2024 Dillard (Fla.) High. He already has offers from Maryland, Georgia Tech, Liberty, UCF, Louisville and Florida State, among others, in hand. Wheatley-Humphrey also picked up an offer from Syracuse earlier in the week. “It felt...
sujuiceonline.com
Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC
For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Foul trouble finds Syracuse’s Edwards, again
Syracuse lost to UNC, 72-68, on Tuesday evening. Here are some quick hits from the game. With the Orange trailing 64-63 and under three minutes to play, Joe Girard III and Jesse Edwards worked a screen to get a switch out of the North Carolina defense. Girard entered the ball to Edwards, who backed his way into the paint, but could not score over Leaky Black despite a six-inch height advantage. It is not part of the Syracuse collapse, but it was an opportunity Edwards needed to convert.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: 5-star PG recruit Boogie Fland balls out, more
New Syracuse Orange basketball five-star recruiting target Boogie Fland has balled out lately. In one recent game, a two-point win for his high-school team, the 6-foot-3 point guard went off for 40 points and seven assists. This past Sunday night, in a nationally televised encounter on ESPNU, Fland scored 31...
College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Syracuse prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/24/2023
Two ACC blue blood programs face off in New York as the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6) take on the Syracuse Orange (13-7). You won’t want to miss this primetime matchup on ESPN. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Syracuse prediction and pick. The North...
orangefizz.net
Adam Weitsman to Host Syracuse Recruit
After missing out on 2024 five-star Elliot Cadeau, Adam Weitsman has two new targets. The billionaire has reportedly offered NIL deals to two 2024 guards. One is four star shooting guard Elijah Moore and the other is five star point guard Boogie Fland. Moore has been a big target for...
sujuiceonline.com
2025 Florida running back Jaquari Lewis talks Syracuse offer
2025 Dillard (Fla.) High running back Jaquari Lewis is a is a playmaker as a runner and receiver, with the ability to shift and slash with an explosive first step. It makes sense, as Lewis has modeled his game after an NFL star with the same profile. “I feel like...
Syracuse had another top ACC team on the ropes. Then came a blur of whistles and consequential plays
Syracuse, N.Y. – It was right there. For the second time in eight days, Syracuse had a top ACC team teetering on the ropes.
sujuiceonline.com
2024 QB Luke Moga on SU offer: ‘Syracuse is a great school’
2024 Sunnyslope (AZ) High quarterback Luke Moga has had a busy offseason. Since December, Moga has picked up more than 10 offers, including Arizona, Arizona State and NC State. Syracuse was one of the most recent schools to offer the signal caller, who is rated a three-star prospect and the 103rd quarterback in his class by 247 Sports.
sujuiceonline.com
2024 OL Willie Goodacre recaps Syracuse offer, Steve Farmer relationship
Newly installed Syracuse offensive line coach Steve Farmer wasted no time when he arrived in Central New York. One of the first things Farmer did was reach out to 2024 offensive lineman Willie Goodacre from Guyer (TX) High. Farmer had recruited Goodacre when he was on the Tulsa coaching staff, and wanted to continue that relationship with the Orange.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Luke Moga, Hayden Lowe
There’s almost too much to talk about in the Syracuse football recruiting world this week, with the contact period being open from Jan. 12 – 28. The Syracuse coaching staff handed out more than 20 offers in the past week, and there are a few I wanted to highlight before I get to the full list of offerees (that I broke down by class for your reading convenience!).
Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start
Syracuse, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, Syracuse University’s most high-profile athletics booster, says he will put more than $1 million in the pockets of SU athletes and is offering at least $1 million more to top basketball recruits. The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, […]
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
NYS Fair to host Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Calling all hunting lovers! Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo is coming to the New York State Fair Exposition Center from January 27 through 29. Lovers of the outdoors are welcome to visit the Great New York Sportsman’s Expo for a fun weekend full of exhibits showcasing the latest in products, […]
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their Safety
Residents of Syracuse, NY, are concerned about the increasing rate of car vandalism in their city. Reports of broken windows, slashed tires, and graffiti has become all too common, leaving residents feeling unsafe and frustrated.
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the Alarm
Residents in Syracuse, New York, are warning their neighbors about a local roofing company, Erie Home Roofing, and their alleged price gouging tactics. According to multiple accounts, the company has been going door to door, offering quotes for roof replacements significantly higher than industry standards.
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!
Residents of Syracuse are being targeted by scam calls claiming to be from National Grid. M. Strong, a resident of the Heritage Park area, reported receiving a call on January 24th, 2023, from someone claiming to be a National Grid customer service representative. The caller stated that Strong had not paid her past two bills, that a truck would be dispatched, and that service would be disconnected if payment was not made immediately.
