Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Report: Manchester United Tell Chelsea Target Malo Gusto To Wait
Manchester United have told Chelsea target Malo Gusto to wait to make a decision on his future.
Burnley sign Lyle Foster as they confirm transfer in hilarious Shrek video with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
BURNLEY announced the arrival of Lyle Foster with an incredible Shrek video. The Clarets completed the £8million signing of the 22-year-old South African hitman from KVC Westerlo on Wednesday afternoon. And they announced his arrival with a brilliant video including snippets of Shrek baddie Lord Farquaad speaking to the...
Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'
This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
Everton manager: Who should be appointed at Goodison Park? Vote now
Former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, ex-Burnley manager Sean Dyche and Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was sacked by Southampton in November, are all potential candidates to succeed Frank Lampard - as are former Everton players Wayne Rooney and Duncan Ferguson. They all feature in the top five with the bookmakers,...
'They are going to have to find some form - and fast'
Former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas thinks Chelsea are more likely to get into the top four than Liverpool. "If I was to gamble on one I would probably say Chelsea due to the number of signings they have made this week," he told Match of the Day 2. "Liverpool...
Football transfer rumours: Emery and Guendouzi to reunite at Aston Villa?
It’s his first transfer window at Aston Villa and Unai Emery is getting the band back together, with Mattéo Guendouzi linked with a move from Marseille to the West Midlands before the end of the month. What next? A sensational swoop for Lucas Torreira? A big-money move for Alexandre Lacazette? Mesut Özil on the bench looking miserable? Someone get Sven Mislintat on the blower, things are about to get interesting.
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Everton manager: Who will the Toffees turn to as their next boss after Frank Lampard's sacking?
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is in search of the seventh managerial appointment of his chaotic reign as owner at Goodison Park after sacking Frank Lampard. Lampard's successor will not only have to rescue Everton from a catastrophic run of form that leaves them 19th in the Premier League but also work to an owner who has already dismissed Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva, Rafael Benitez and now Lampard.
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: 'Echoes of Wenger's title-winners' - Martin Keown analysis
I sensed the same belief and desire at Emirates Stadium on Sunday that we had at Highbury when I won Premier League titles with Arsenal back in the day. At no point during the Gunners' thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United did I feel like Mikel Arteta's team or their fans would be happy with a point.
Report: Alexis Mac Allister Is A Potential Target For Chelsea
Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is a potential target for Chelsea as they look to add some new faces to their midfield.
FOX Sports
Kimmich scores late equalizer for Bayern Munich vs. Cologne
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Cologne in the Bundesliga on Tuesday as the 10-time defending champion was left waiting for its first win of 2023. Kimmich struck in the 90th minute with a central...
What next for Sunderland in the January transfer window after Pierre Ekwah?
Sunderland fans can expect a busy last week of the transfer window.
'No going back' for Everton board with fans - Stubbs
Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs believes the board “have crossed the line and there’s no going back” in their relationship with the fans. Speaking after what he described as the “inevitable” end of Frank Lampard's tenure as Everton boss, Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he had no confidence in the club to make a good decision about his replacement.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final
Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday. Here is the predicted lineup.
Soccer-Milan sink further with 4-0 loss to Lazio
ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lazio humbled AC Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A on Tuesday, extending the champions' winless run to five games in all competitions. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were all on target to send Maurizio Sarri's side into the third place, one point behind Milan and 13 off the leaders Napoli.
Another Argentine starlet signs for Man City
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Maximo Perrone has penned a five-and-a-half year deal at Manchester City after signing from Velez Sarsfield for around £8m. The 20-year-old is viewed by City as one for the future but will train with the first team for...
Ex-Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson leaves with 'full heart'
Ex-Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson says he has left the club with a "full heart". The former Bluebirds captain was sacked last week after just four months in charge of the Championship strugglers. Cardiff are now looking for their third manager of the season, and are without a win in...
Everton fires Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone
Everton fired manager Frank Lampard on Monday as the crisis-hit Premier League team took action amid its latest fight against relegation and protests by disgruntled fans against the club’s board. Lampard, a former England international and Chelsea great, lasted nearly a year in a role that is fast becoming...
Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes
Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
