Ex-Genesis Execs Claimed They Raised Millions for Crypto Hedge Fund Just as Former Company Neared Bankruptcy

DCG-Owned Crypto Exchange Luno Axes 35% of Staff, Citing Market Turbulence
London-based crypto exchange Luno informed employees of the redundancies at 12 p.m. GMT on Wednesday in a live-streamed town hall. Luno has a total headcount of roughly 960, according to its LinkedIn profile, meaning that more than 330 jobs will be impacted. The company, which has offices in Africa, southeast...
Jim Cramer Says to Consider an Analyst's Call Timeframe When Investing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. He used recent notes on Advanced Micro Devices to illustrate his point. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the...
NYSE Says Trading Issue That Led to Dozens of Stocks Being Halted Has Been Resolved
The major stocks impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts. The NYSE said at roughly 9:50 a.m. all of its systems were operational. Trading...
Adani Shares Fall as Short Seller Firm Hindenburg Announces Short Position
"After extensive research, we have taken a short position in Adani Group Companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments," Hindenburg announced in its report. Shares of Adani-affiliated companies fell after the short seller firm accused the conglomerate of corporate fraud. Adani Group called Hindenburg's report "malicious combination of selective...
AT&T Shares Jump as Subscriber Growth Tops Analyst Expectations
AT&T reported fourth-quarter subscriber growth that exceeded Wall Street's estimates. CEO John Stankey rejected the idea that the phone service industry is in a pricing war. Verizon also reported fourth-quarter earnings this week that matched analyst's expectations. AT&T shares jumped on Wednesday after the carrier reported fourth-quarter subscriber growth that...
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mixed, Tracking Wall Street's Struggle for Direction
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed on Wednesday, taking the lead from Wall Street's struggle for direction as China and Hong Kong markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. In South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.39% to close at 2,428.57, while the...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Microsoft offers a gloomy outlook. Inflation is cooling, but it's sticking around for consumers. Rupert Murdoch gives up his quest to reunite Fox and News Corp. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A lot more earnings to go. Markets have...
Dow Futures Drop 200 Points, Microsoft Falls After Earnings
Stock futures fell in early trading on Wednesday as traders pored through the latest batch of corporate earnings. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined by 222 points, or 0.66%. Nasdaq-100 futures shed 1.3%, and S&P 500 futures fell 0.8%. Shares of Microsoft dropped 2%. Initially shares rose...
Tesla Reports Earnings After the Bell Wednesday
Tesla reports Q4 earnings after market close on Wednesday. Shareholders are seeking updates on the company’s automotive gross margins and demand outlook after Tesla implemented steep price cuts. Electric vehicle maker Tesla plans to report fourth-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. Here's what analysts were expecting as of...
Are Digital Wallets Safe? Here's What to Know as the Battle Between Big Banks and Apple Pay Heats Up
Several of the large banks behind Zelle are teaming up to create their own digital wallet that will take aim at Apple Pay and PayPal. For consumers, increased competition over digital payments could be a benefit, but there are still risks to consider. In the face of inflation, rising interest...
Treasury Yields Dip as Investors Assess Earnings, Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as investors looked to earnings reports and economic data for fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy and what to expect from now. The 10-year Treasury was trading more than 2 basis points lower at 3.445%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury...
Uber Freight Cuts 150 Jobs, About 3% of the Unit's Head Count
Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. Uber Freight has laid off 150 employees, or about 3% of the segment's total...
Semiconductor Giant ASML Sees 2023 Sales Surge; Says China Revenue to Be Steady Despite U.S. Chip Restrictions
Dutch chip equipment maker ASML forecast a 25% jump in 2023 revenue. ASML CEO Wennink said China accounted for around 15% of sales in 2022 and will be at a "similar" amount this year, despite U.S. chip export restrictions. For the fourth quarter of 2022, ASML's net sales rose more...
Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Weigh Latest Earnings Results
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as earnings season kicked into full gear and provided hints into the state of the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell about 7 basis points to 3.456%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at around 4.21% after falling by 3 basis points.
New Technique From U.S. National Lab Promises to Strip Carbon Dioxide Emissions From Power Plants and Factories at Record-Low Cost
Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Lab have developed a technique that is able to pull carbon dioxide out of the exhaust flue of a power plant or factory for $39 per metric ton, the cheapest cost every reported in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. To construct a factory to pull carbon...
