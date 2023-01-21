Woman killed in NW Bakersfield crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning has been identified by the coroner’s office.

According to the coroner’s office, Jasmine Nicole Villa, 27, of Bakersfield was the woman killed in the crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of Santa Fe Way and Kratzmeyer Road around 1 a.m., according to officials. Villa was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Villa was the driver of the minivan and another woman was found disoriented near the scene and she identified herself as a passenger. She was taken to a hospital.

