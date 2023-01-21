Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Should you buy the new MacBook Pro or Mac mini?
The new Mac mini and the high-end MacBook Pro are the first Macs to receive Apple’s powerful new M2 Pro and Max chips. But should you upgrade to the new MacBook Pro (or Mac mini) or not?. That depends on what Mac you already have. Our charts and video...
Cult of Mac
What new HomePod temperature and humidity sensors can do for you
HomePod 2 and (surprise!) HomePod mini both include temperature and humidity sensors. These can be used by Apple’s Home app to control HomeKit accessories. Or just tell you how hot or cold it is in your living room. Here’s how to use the sensors in Apple’s large and small...
Cult of Mac
2023 MacBook Pro review roundup: M2 Max brings considerable performance boost
The new 16- and 14-inch MacBook Pro models that are about to hit shelves have reached reviewers early, giving the world its first independent look at the newest macOS notebooks. The reviewers’ consensus is that the only noticeable change is the performance gain coming from the new M2 Max or M2 Pro processors.
Cult of Mac
How to remove duplicate photos on iPhone, iPad and Mac
You could have dozens of copies of the same images in your Photos library, taking up space on your phone and in your iCloud account. Luckily, Apple offers an easy-to-use little tool that lets you find duplicate photos and delete the copies, all right from the Photos app. These types...
Cult of Mac
2023 MacBook Pro and Mac mini hit Apple store shelves
Customers around the world are now receiving the first shipments of the 2023 MacBook Pro and Mac mini. The latest Macs are also now in Apple stores. The new macOS models can also be ordered today for quick delivery — no lengthy wait times. MacBook Pro and Mac mini...
Cult of Mac
Grab an M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro at a steep discount before they all disappear
Apple’s 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring its M2 Pro/Max chips are blazing fast. But if you don’t need all that power, you can save up to $500 by opting for the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro. Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max...
Cult of Mac
Apple is not actively working on a HomePod mini 2
Although the HomePod mini played a key role in helping Apple make inroads in the smart speaker market, the company is reportedly not working on a second-generation model. Apple launched the HomePod mini in October 2020 with a $99 price tag, which made it much more affordable than the full-size speaker.
Cult of Mac
Get ANC on the cheap with stylish new Creative Zen Air earbuds
Creative Zen unveiled its Air active-noise-cancelling (ANC) earbuds at CES 2023 and now you can buy them in the U.S. For stylish, stemmed ANC earbuds with Ambient Mode, relatively long battery life and other solid features, they look like a good value at $45. Creative Zen Air ANC earbuds. Creative...
Cult of Mac
eGPU helps keep Intel Mac mini afloat in shipshape workstation [Setups]
Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Hal Howell recently shipped his computer setup to Cult of Mac for inspection, so to speak. He emailed photos and words, anyway. He runs an Intel Mac mini with an outboard engine of sorts on it for extra graphics processing power, plus Satechi USB-C hubs with extra ballast (er, storage).
Cult of Mac
5 ways Apple ‘Reality Pro’ VR headset will beat Meta’s
New leaked details of the ‘Reality Pro’ VR headset show Apple is learning from mistakes made by makers of rival devices. Most notably, it’s reportedly creating a headset that will offer more realistic avatars, and won’t require the user to hold controllers in their hands. Here...
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura 13.2 arrive
After a relatively short beta period, Apple on Monday released iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura 13.2 to the public. Compatible Apple Watch and Apple TV models also received watchOS 9.3 and tvOS 16.3 updates. Usually, point releases of iOS and macOS bring several new features and changes. But...
Cult of Mac
Get 1TB of lifetime cloud storage for less than $140
There’s a lot of competition among cloud storage providers, which isn’t surprising considering how necessary the cloud has become. Even if you’re working on something with the storage capacity of a souped-up MacBook Pro, you’re going to need a more spacious home for your data sooner or later.
Cult of Mac
Wine-obsessed Japanese manga Drops of God spills onto Apple TV+
Into Japanese comics (manga) or fine wine (boozy grape juice)? Then you may know Drops of God in its bestselling comic-novel form. Soon you can watch it as a live-action, multilingual dramatic series on Apple TV+, the streaming service said Wednesday. In a somewhat unusual move, Apple TV+ licensed the...
Cult of Mac
Safely surf the web with this DPN adapter, now just $149
When it comes to cybersecurity, most VPN services can feel like a protection racket. You’re basically shelling out a monthly fee to get safe passage navigating open Wi-Fi. But savvy online citizens should know there’s another option. Decentralized VPN can now be set up through hardware like this nifty, lightweight DPN adapter from Deeper Connect.
Cult of Mac
What to expect from Apple Studio Display Pro
An enhanced version of the Apple Studio Display is expected soon with a better, brighter LCD. The “Pro” version be out before end of March, according to a reliable source. Any Mac user in the market for a new external monitor should know what is about to join Apple’s product lineup.
Comments / 0