streakingthelawn.com
Roundtable: Who has been the biggest surprise for UVA men’s basketball this season?
Before the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team gets back into action this Saturday at home against the Boston College Eagles, we decided to have a roundtable discussion about who’s been the most surprising player for the ‘Hoos this season. So guys, good, mediocre, or ugly, who’s...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA women’s basketball commit Kymora Johnson named McDonald’s All-American
Officially the fifth McDonald’s All-American in Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball history, 2023 commit Kymora Johnson has been picked as one of the top 24 players in her class and will be playing in the McDonald’s All-American game on March 28th in Houston, Texas. As UVA currently has two other McDonald’s All Americans on its roster in transfers Sam Brunelle and Mir McLean, Coach Mox has assembled an impressive batch of talent for next year’s roster.
streakingthelawn.com
Stock report on each UVA men’s basketball player through eighteen games
By beating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday and with a number of the ACC’s other top teams losing, the Virginia Cavaliers now solely own second play in the conference standings at 7-2 in the ACC, only behind the 8-1 Clemson Tigers. As the Wahoos have a week...
Gifted freshman cousins Harrison and Neal could start a new dynasty at Reidsville
Reidsville, N.C. — Reidsville High School has seen a plethora of gifted athletes come through its doors, but the star power the Rams gained in 2022 is something completely unique. Freshman cousins Dionte Neal and Kendre' Harrison have set the NCHSAA 2A classification ablaze both on the football field and on the basketball court.
nittanysportsnow.com
North Carolina 3-Star WR Terrell Anderson ‘Knew the Offer Would Eventually Come’ from Penn State
In the last 24 hours, Penn State hired Marques Hagans, their new wide receivers coach, and zeroed in on a wide receiver that they’d like Hagans to eventually coach. On Monday morning, the Nittany Lions extended an offer to 2024 3-star wide receiver Terrell Anderson from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 6’3″, 185-pound wideout has previously received offers from Auburn, East Carolina, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
streakingthelawn.com
BREAKING: UVA Football Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marcus Hagans leaving for Penn State
In another departure from Tony Elliott’s coaching staff, the Virginia Cavaliers’ Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans is reportedly leaving the program for the WR position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. A former quarterback for the Wahoos, Hagans spent 11 years on staff for UVA and was made Associate Head Coach in addition to his positional duties when Elliott took over last year.
How bad are crime and homicide rates in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point? Here are the numbers.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The mayors of the three largest cities in the Piedmont Triad gathered to voice their shared concern about a surge in gun violence that has marked the beginning of the year – 12 deaths since Jan. 1 – but also to tout that overall crime is trending down. Data evaluations indeed […]
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
WXII 12
'A really great day for the Triad:' Greensboro Urban Loop officially open to traffic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — City and state officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the Greensboro Urban Loop opening. The final 4-mile stretch of the 49-mile loop on interstate Interstate 840 is complete. “This is absolutely wonderful. This has been 56 years in the making," Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan...
Charlotte Stories
Hendrick Motorsports Announces Massive $14.9 Million Expansion in Concord
One of NASCAR’s most legendary teams, Hendrick Motorsports, just announced a massive new $14.9 million expansion to their Concord complex. According to a press release from the company, the expansion will include building a new 155,000 sqft facility and adding at least 50 new advanced manufacturing jobs over the next 3 years. The city of Concord and Cabarrus County will also be providing grants worth $449,540.
wfmynews2.com
One person found shot on Autumn Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a shooting at the 1600 block of Autumn Drive just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officers said they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital. No suspect information is available at this time. This investigation is...
WXII 12
Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
Firefighters meet girl they delivered as baby 22 years ago in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 22-year-old woman who Winston-Salem firefighters helped deliver when she was born met with her heroes more than two decades later. Janea Watson is still getting to learn a lot about herself. “I’ve never seen a baby picture of me,” Janea said. That all changed on Saturday evening when she was […]
abc45.com
Fire Closes Several Roads in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is currently working to investigate a fire that broke out at 2810 Oakland Avenue. As a result, a few intersections are temporarily closed to all traffic. This includes: Oakland Avenue at McManus Street, Oakland Avenue at Park Terrace, Spring Garden Street at McManus Street and Hiatt Street at Park Terrace. Motorists are asked to avoid this area for the time being. These affected roads should be reopened soon.
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
No, Duke Energy isn't planning rolling blackouts this week, but....
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all remember Duke Energy's rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve. Some folks had a couple of hours without power, and some folks, like myself, were without power for seven hours. None of us wants to go through it again. A WFMY News 2 viewer sent us...
City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
WBTM
Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville
Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on North Dunleith Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 3:58 P.m., Officers with the WSPD investigated a shooting at the 500 block of North Dunleith Avenue. Investigators say a 71-year-old Winston-Salem man was outside when an unknown burgundy vehicle […]
Urban Loop final section is officially open, connecting all of Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The Greensboro Urban Loop's final section, stretching from N. Elm Street to Highway 29, is officially open. NCDOT officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon to celebrate the decades-long project coming to a completion. At noon, the last stretch of the highway officially opened to...
