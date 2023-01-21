ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
streakingthelawn.com

UVA women’s basketball commit Kymora Johnson named McDonald’s All-American

Officially the fifth McDonald’s All-American in Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball history, 2023 commit Kymora Johnson has been picked as one of the top 24 players in her class and will be playing in the McDonald’s All-American game on March 28th in Houston, Texas. As UVA currently has two other McDonald’s All Americans on its roster in transfers Sam Brunelle and Mir McLean, Coach Mox has assembled an impressive batch of talent for next year’s roster.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
nittanysportsnow.com

North Carolina 3-Star WR Terrell Anderson ‘Knew the Offer Would Eventually Come’ from Penn State

In the last 24 hours, Penn State hired Marques Hagans, their new wide receivers coach, and zeroed in on a wide receiver that they’d like Hagans to eventually coach. On Monday morning, the Nittany Lions extended an offer to 2024 3-star wide receiver Terrell Anderson from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 6’3″, 185-pound wideout has previously received offers from Auburn, East Carolina, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
streakingthelawn.com

BREAKING: UVA Football Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marcus Hagans leaving for Penn State

In another departure from Tony Elliott’s coaching staff, the Virginia Cavaliers’ Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans is reportedly leaving the program for the WR position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. A former quarterback for the Wahoos, Hagans spent 11 years on staff for UVA and was made Associate Head Coach in addition to his positional duties when Elliott took over last year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
Charlotte Stories

Hendrick Motorsports Announces Massive $14.9 Million Expansion in Concord

One of NASCAR’s most legendary teams, Hendrick Motorsports, just announced a massive new $14.9 million expansion to their Concord complex. According to a press release from the company, the expansion will include building a new 155,000 sqft facility and adding at least 50 new advanced manufacturing jobs over the next 3 years. The city of Concord and Cabarrus County will also be providing grants worth $449,540.
CONCORD, NC
wfmynews2.com

One person found shot on Autumn Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a shooting at the 1600 block of Autumn Drive just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officers said they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital. No suspect information is available at this time. This investigation is...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Fire Closes Several Roads in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is currently working to investigate a fire that broke out at 2810 Oakland Avenue. As a result, a few intersections are temporarily closed to all traffic. This includes: Oakland Avenue at McManus Street, Oakland Avenue at Park Terrace, Spring Garden Street at McManus Street and Hiatt Street at Park Terrace. Motorists are asked to avoid this area for the time being. These affected roads should be reopened soon.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WNCT

City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTM

Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville

Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
DANVILLE, VA

