Officially the fifth McDonald’s All-American in Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball history, 2023 commit Kymora Johnson has been picked as one of the top 24 players in her class and will be playing in the McDonald’s All-American game on March 28th in Houston, Texas. As UVA currently has two other McDonald’s All Americans on its roster in transfers Sam Brunelle and Mir McLean, Coach Mox has assembled an impressive batch of talent for next year’s roster.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO