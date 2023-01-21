Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road
A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
No Injuries After Alleged Drunk Driver of Convertible Full Of Passengers Crashes Into Power Pole
PULLMAN - No one was hurt when the driver of a convertible, full of passengers, crashed into a power pole near the Washington State University campus early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Firefighters responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on Orchard Avenue. Officers say 23-year-old WSU student Swadheen Bhowal was drunk behind the wheel of a convertible with the top down when he crashed into the power pole.
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information on Alleged Hit-and-Run on Lower Fords Creek Road
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:24 p.m., deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred near mile marker 3 on Lower Fords Creek Road near Orofino, ID. According to a media release from the CCSO,...
KXLY
WSU police investigating death of student
PULLMAN, Wash. - Police confirm that one student is dead on the WSU Pullman campus. The WSU Police Department responded to a call at an on-campus dorm on Sunday, Jan. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the students who lived in the room dead. The...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee...
KXLY
One person hurt in a Lewiston fire that destroyed a home
LEWISTON, ID -- A house was destroyed in Lewiston after it caught fire injuring one person. Around 11:00 a.m., Lewiston firefighters responded to a home on 24th Street after people reported hearing an explosion. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Everyone in the home was able to get...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 22, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 22, 2023. ---------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HUME RD;MP 10, OAKESDALE, WA 99158. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a non-injury accident. ---------------------------------------------------- 23-S0194 Suicidal Person. 10:47:55. Incident Address: Whitman County; Lacrosse. Sheriff’s Office...
Ferdinand Man Charged with Felony Battery on an Officer Stemming from Sunday Night Traffic Stop in Idaho County
FENN, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 9:21 p.m., a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on routine patrol when they performed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle traveling along Highway 95, near Fenn, ID. According to a press release from the Idaho County...
Lewiston Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Idaho County K9 Millie Alerts During Traffic Stop
KOOSKIA, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 9:48 p.m., Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, during the stop, Idaho County...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had until recently been assigned to defend the mother of one of his alleged victims, court records show. Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor had previously been assigned to represent Cara Kernodle, the mother of...
Chronicle
Washington Woman Accused of Killing Son, Disposing of Body Says He Threatened Her With Gun Leading Up to Killing
The 58-year-old woman who confessed to killing her 35-year-old son, cutting off his head and dumping his body last year in Whitman County claimed her son threatened her with a gun prior to the killing. Christine D. Catelli faces a possible charge of second-degree murder in Chase Catelli's death and...
Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
Lewiston Man has Possession Charge Dismissed by Prosecutor
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
Daily Evergreen
Former downtown business owner convicted of child molestation
Victor Hudak, a former downtown Pullman business owner, has been convicted of first-degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested in July for grabbing an 11-year-old’s buttocks, the survivor has received a lifetime protection order from Hudak, according to a Moscow-Pullman Daily News release. Hudak, 52,...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Post Register
Water reservoir failure floods Lewiston, update
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Student Found Dead Inside His Dorm Room-Police Say There Is No Sign Of Foul Play
The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
FOX 28 Spokane
$10,000 raised in NonStop Local Connect Center for Vandal Strong Memorial
SPOKANE, Wash. – Over $10,000 was raised at the NonStop Local Connect Center on Tuesday in support of the Vandal Strong memorial project, which hopes to build a memorial honoring the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on Nov. 13, 2022. The fundraiser, held...
