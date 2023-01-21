ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 28 Spokane

Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road

A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
CHENEY, WA
Big Country News

No Injuries After Alleged Drunk Driver of Convertible Full Of Passengers Crashes Into Power Pole

PULLMAN - No one was hurt when the driver of a convertible, full of passengers, crashed into a power pole near the Washington State University campus early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Firefighters responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on Orchard Avenue. Officers say 23-year-old WSU student Swadheen Bhowal was drunk behind the wheel of a convertible with the top down when he crashed into the power pole.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

WSU police investigating death of student

PULLMAN, Wash. - Police confirm that one student is dead on the WSU Pullman campus. The WSU Police Department responded to a call at an on-campus dorm on Sunday, Jan. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the students who lived in the room dead. The...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

One person hurt in a Lewiston fire that destroyed a home

LEWISTON, ID -- A house was destroyed in Lewiston after it caught fire injuring one person. Around 11:00 a.m., Lewiston firefighters responded to a home on 24th Street after people reported hearing an explosion. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Everyone in the home was able to get...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 22, 2023

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 22, 2023. ---------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HUME RD;MP 10, OAKESDALE, WA 99158. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a non-injury accident. ---------------------------------------------------- 23-S0194 Suicidal Person. 10:47:55. Incident Address: Whitman County; Lacrosse. Sheriff’s Office...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge

CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
Daily Evergreen

Former downtown business owner convicted of child molestation

Victor Hudak, a former downtown Pullman business owner, has been convicted of first-degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested in July for grabbing an 11-year-old’s buttocks, the survivor has received a lifetime protection order from Hudak, according to a Moscow-Pullman Daily News release. Hudak, 52,...
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Water reservoir failure floods Lewiston, update

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake

The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Found Dead Inside His Dorm Room-Police Say There Is No Sign Of Foul Play

The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

$10,000 raised in NonStop Local Connect Center for Vandal Strong Memorial

SPOKANE, Wash. – Over $10,000 was raised at the NonStop Local Connect Center on Tuesday in support of the Vandal Strong memorial project, which hopes to build a memorial honoring the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on Nov. 13, 2022. The fundraiser, held...
MOSCOW, ID

Community Policy