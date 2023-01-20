Read full article on original website
Call Me Kat confirms 30 Rock star will replace Leslie Jordan's Phil as new baker
Call Me Kat spoilers ahead. Season 3 of Mayim Bialik's Call Me Kat is about to introduce 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer as the filterless baker Gideon. It's been confirmed via TVLine that tomorrow's (January 26) episode, titled 'Call Me Ichabod Evel Knievel', sees Kat hiring the Amish newcomer in the wake of baker Phil's exit, but it soon becomes clear that he might not be everybody's cup of tea.
White Lotus star addresses fan theory and potential season 3 comeback
The White Lotus star Connie Britton has addressed a fan theory that suggests her role is related to Laura Dern's unseen character. The actress played the part of Nicole Mossbacher in season one of the hit HBO anthology series, while Dern provided the telephone voice of Abby, Dom's (Michael Imperioli) estranged wife, in season two.
White Lotus stars team up with Kim Kardashian for "sexier than ever" project
Two stars of The White Lotus have teamed up with Kim Kardashian for a new project. Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco both appeared in the recent second season of the HBO drama, playing the roles of Mia and Lucia, respectively. The pair are now modelling for Kardashian's fashion company...
Home and Away hints at shock new story for Theo Poulos
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has hinted at a possible stalker storyline for Theo Poulos. The talented musician has built up a strong fanbase in recent months after taking over from Bob Forsyth as the lead...
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he'd want Theo Poulos to leave
Matt Evans, who plays Theo Poulos in Home and Away, has seen his character make quite a splash since he landed in Summer Bay just a couple of years ago. A bit of a troublemaker, Theo has had his fair share of ups and downs, including opening up about his troubled past, facing relationship issues, and even being struck with a criminal record.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Home and Away's Rose Delaney delivers upsetting news to Xander
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has revealed the outcome of a major dilemma for Rose Delaney. Rose faced a tough decision on Australian screens this week, as she caught her brother Xander's girlfriend Stacey Collingwood...
EastEnders reveals exit for Martin Fowler amid Lily baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is lining up a temporary exit for James Bye's Martin Fowler amid the Lily Slater baby storyline. Viewers will know that Martin's adoptive 12-year-old daughter Lily is pregnant, with Ricky Jr the father of the baby. The turn of events will cause tension between the Slater...
Why One of Us Is Lying was cancelled - and the chances of a season 3
One of Us Is Lying spoilers follow. One of Us Is Lying is the latest show to be banished to the TV graveyard, as streaming service Peacock has decided to cancel it after just two seasons. Permission granted to weep or, you know, send Peacock some threatening text messages from...
Coronation Street reveals Eileen Grimshaw's return story after show break
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has unveiled its plans for Eileen Grimshaw's return after star Sue Cleaver's recent break from the show. Fans will know that Sue took some time away from the soap late last year in order to appear on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, where she became the third celebrity to be evicted. Eileen was written out of the show temporarily, after being invited to Thailand by her son Jason.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's new movie about Nike lands release date
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's new movie about Nike has landed a release date from Prime Video. The Last Duel pair have reunited on Air, Affleck's latest directorial project about a young Michael Jordan's game-changing endorsement from shoe giant Nike in the 1980s. Their partnership would revolutionise the trainer genre,...
The Last of Us episode 2's devastating twist almost played out very differently
The Last of Us episode 2 spoilers follow. The Last of Us is the kind of the show that's determined to wring out the last of your tears as you helplessly watch your faves fight to survive in HBO's fungal hellscape. Episode one established that grim tone early on, but episode two is when the heartache really starts to kick in.
Why Vampire Academy was cancelled – and the chances of season 2 or a spinoff
Vampire Academy spoilers follow. Life always sucks at Vampire Academy for very obvious reasons, but it's never sucked quite like this. Just one season in, the new adaptation based on Richelle Mead's book series has been cancelled by Peacock. For those wondering what the fuss was all about, the show's...
Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn TV series releases first-look trailer for Valentine's Day special
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn TV series has unveiled a first-look trailer for its Valentine's Day special. The DC Universe show will return for a one-off holiday episode on HBO Max on Thursday, February 9 as Harley and Poison Ivy take a huge step in their relationship.
Randy Gonzalez Dead: 5 Things To Know About The Enkyboys TikTok Dad Who Died At 35
Randy Gonzales was the beloved father in TikTok duo Enkyboys. He was diagnosed with cancer about six months ago. He and his young son used the platform to raise awareness for his terminal condition. Randy Gonzales, the dad half of the father son duo Enkyboys has died at the age...
Home and Away reveals shock accident for pregnant Ziggy in 30 spoiler pictures
Thursday, February 2: Theo and Kirby continue to clash at the Diner. Friday, February 3: Dean worries about both Ziggy and the baby. Friday, February 3: Xander realises that he's not coping well with the situation. Friday, February 3: Stacey is put on the spot. Xander asks her if there'd...
EastEnders' Lola Pearce to share devastating death news with Lexi
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is set to air heartbreaking scenes this week as Lola Pearce will tell her daughter Lexi the horrific truth about her brain tumour. Lexi is aware that Lola has a brain tumour but does not currently know that it is actually terminal. In scenes set to...
Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne reveals surprise plan to get "reluctant" co-star in drag
Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne has revealed a surprise plan to get co-star in drag. The drag queen, who is partnered with Colin Grafton on the ITV series, spoke to OK! Magazine about their time on the show so far, and disclosed that she might have a plan in store for Colin.
