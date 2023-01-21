Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Andy True speaks about school board appreciation
Kingsport City Schools Superintendent of Administration Andy True talks about School Board Appreciatiion Week, Jan. 22-28, and goes over the books donated to Kingsport public schools in honor of their work as board members. Board members also received popcorn from the Tribe Athletic Complex and other gifts at the work session Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteer timekeepers needed for upcoming swim meets
KINGSPORT — Whether you enjoy wading in the pool, watching competitive swimming or just want to assist your community, the Kingsport Aquatic Center could use your help. The KAC needs volunteer timekeepers for two of its upcoming swim meets: 16 for the Mid-South Conference event Feb. 2-4 and eight for the Appalachian Athletic Conference event Feb. 9-11. Each day has a morning session from 8 a.m. to noon and the final day has a session from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Veteran Rye Cove educator Joy Davidson makes Teacher Spotlight
RYE COVE — A Scott County educator for just short of three decades is in this week’s Teacher Spotlight.
4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Broadcasters discover the magic of Big Stone Gap
It’s less than an hour’s drive from Kingsport to a regional treasure. Just follow US 23 and you’ll arrive in Big Stone Gap, the newly crowned gem of Virginia, which bills itself as the little town in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains with quintessential Southern charm.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State sets February Tennessee Reconnect informational meetings
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is hosting a series of Tennessee Reconnect virtual information sessions via Zoom in February. These online events are open attendance and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect, sometimes styled TN Reconnect, and Northeast State.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Planning Commission
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU student finds passion for parks and recreation management after fighting wildfire
David Crockett High School graduate Evan Alvarado initially planned for a career in nursing, but after taking a course at East Tennessee State University about wildland firefighting, he had a change of heart. “The day the class ended, I immediately changed my major to park and recreation management,” he said....
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to perform at UVA Wise
WISE, Va. — Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise have partnered with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. The concert will see the JCSO in collaboration with...
County approves funding for meat processing plant
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday. The vote is the latest hurdle to be cleared for a group of farmers working to increase local access to meat processing facilities. The money will be paid […]
Kingsport Times-News
KFD finds funding to get technical
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant allowing the department to conduct training it has wanted to conduct for years. “This is something, for various reasons, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
Kingsport Times-News
USS Yorktown survivor honored by Washington County Commission
Washington County commissioners were serenaded by a World War II veteran at their meeting Monday night. At the request of Commission Chairman Greg Matherly, the Rev. Julian E. Hodges produced his harmonica and played his version of “Rocky Top” for the board.
Kingsport Times-News
Indian Springs Optimist volleyball signups set for Tuesday
Indian Springs Optimist is conducting volleyball signups on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Sullivan Central Middle School, 131 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville. Girls in first through eighth grades are eligible. Most practices are held on Mondays or Thursdays, and most games are held on Fridays. The season is scheduled to start at the end of February.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County still pondering funding for meat processing plant
Mike Southerland, president of Appalachian Producers Cooperative, said Tuesday that a request for funding to help build a meat processing plant near Jonesborough is in Sullivan County’s hands as other counties approve funding. “It’s kind of in their hands on if they want to invite us back and what...
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport school board mulling partially private superintendent interview process
KINGSPORT — If deemed legal, Kingsport’s public school board informally has agreed to have private one-on-one member interviews with three yet-to-be determined superintendent finalists. They would be coupled with later public finalist interviews of each of the hopefuls by the whole five-member Kingsport City Schools Board of Education...
Blountville Utility to conduct repairs, shut off water for some Tuesday
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some customers of the Blountville Utility District will be without water for a portion of Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to a letter from the utility district, water will be shut off for customers on the following streets in the Akard subdivision in Bristol from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.: The utility […]
Kingsport Times-News
