Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Andy True speaks about school board appreciation

Kingsport City Schools Superintendent of Administration Andy True talks about School Board Appreciatiion Week, Jan. 22-28, and goes over the books donated to Kingsport public schools in honor of their work as board members. Board members also received popcorn from the Tribe Athletic Complex and other gifts at the work session Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Volunteer timekeepers needed for upcoming swim meets

KINGSPORT — Whether you enjoy wading in the pool, watching competitive swimming or just want to assist your community, the Kingsport Aquatic Center could use your help. The KAC needs volunteer timekeepers for two of its upcoming swim meets: 16 for the Mid-South Conference event Feb. 2-4 and eight for the Appalachian Athletic Conference event Feb. 9-11. Each day has a morning session from 8 a.m. to noon and the final day has a session from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Broadcasters discover the magic of Big Stone Gap

It’s less than an hour’s drive from Kingsport to a regional treasure. Just follow US 23 and you’ll arrive in Big Stone Gap, the newly crowned gem of Virginia, which bills itself as the little town in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains with quintessential Southern charm.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast State sets February Tennessee Reconnect informational meetings

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is hosting a series of Tennessee Reconnect virtual information sessions via Zoom in February. These online events are open attendance and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect, sometimes styled TN Reconnect, and Northeast State.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Times-News

ETSU student finds passion for parks and recreation management after fighting wildfire

David Crockett High School graduate Evan Alvarado initially planned for a career in nursing, but after taking a course at East Tennessee State University about wildland firefighting, he had a change of heart. “The day the class ended, I immediately changed my major to park and recreation management,” he said....
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to perform at UVA Wise

WISE, Va. — Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise have partnered with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. The concert will see the JCSO in collaboration with...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

County approves funding for meat processing plant

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday. The vote is the latest hurdle to be cleared for a group of farmers working to increase local access to meat processing facilities. The money will be paid […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

KFD finds funding to get technical

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant allowing the department to conduct training it has wanted to conduct for years. “This is something, for various reasons, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Indian Springs Optimist volleyball signups set for Tuesday

Indian Springs Optimist is conducting volleyball signups on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Sullivan Central Middle School, 131 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville. Girls in first through eighth grades are eligible. Most practices are held on Mondays or Thursdays, and most games are held on Fridays. The season is scheduled to start at the end of February.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County still pondering funding for meat processing plant

Mike Southerland, president of Appalachian Producers Cooperative, said Tuesday that a request for funding to help build a meat processing plant near Jonesborough is in Sullivan County’s hands as other counties approve funding. “It’s kind of in their hands on if they want to invite us back and what...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Planning Commission appeals $8000 penalty on stormwater reporting.

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.
CARTER COUNTY, TN

