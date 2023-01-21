ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Police: Trailer stolen from Henderson found in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a trailer theft Tuesday. [Related: Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts]. Evansville Police say they were called just before 5 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Missouri Street because someone was trying to break into a trailer parked in a driveway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

One week after shooting, Evansville west side Walmart reopens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The doors at the west side Walmart have officially opened back up again. Officials say customers were welcomed back beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The store has been closed since a shooting occurred inside of it last Thursday night. [Previous Story: Woman shot at Evansville Walmart;...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

HPD looking for man involved in robbery, cutting victim

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store and cut another man. According to a press release, that happened Monday around 4:21 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers say when they arrived, employees told them a man...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Arson report filed after Evansville apartment fire

Members of the Evansville Fire Department were at the scene of an apartment fire on Monday evening. Officials with the fire department say it happened near the intersection of West Illinois Street and North 3rd Avenue around 7 p.m. Crews responded after multiple 911 calls were made, and found fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Dispatchers react to chaos during Evansville Walmart shooting

WARNING: Some viewers may find this audio and video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The 911 calls released Saturday from Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch illustrate the chaos of the scene first responders encountered on Thursday night during a shooting at Walmart on the city’s west side. Operator: 911? Caller: I have […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jury trial set for man accused of Evansville woman’s murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury trial has been set for a man accused of killing 37-year-old Gamia Lechelle Stuart. Court records show that jury trial is set for Monday, June 26 at 8 a.m. 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher is accused of shooting Stuart back in December of 2022, and is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Madisonville car crash sends 1 adult, juvenile to hospital

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Madisonville Police Department that happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. Police say the driver of the first vehicle was...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash

Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife

Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Survivor speaks out after Evansville Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department released a report regarding a shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20, and has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. The VPD has issued a warrant for Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for AggravatedBattery, a level 3 felony. The release states that Carter-Mincey “was last seen […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

EPD: Intoxicated driver in stolen car arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a car warming up in a driveway was stolen by an intoxicated stranger. It happened Monday night in the 600 block of East Michigan Street. Police say a man was warming up his car while he finished getting ready for work, when an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Police looking for group of people suspected of stealing from vehicles

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are looking to track down a group of thieves who reportedly targeted numerous vehicles on Monday and Tuesday. The Henderson Police Department says officers were investigating three different thefts from vehicles on Monday, on the north end of town. They say money, electronic devices, and identification documents were stolen in the thefts.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Vincennes police searching for shooting suspect

VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vincennes Police Department responded to the 1000 block of North 14th Street in reference to a shooting. Police say when they arrived on scene they found a victim with two gunshot wounds. First responders gave aid to the victim and then transported him to a hospital.
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Coroner: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Henderson Co. crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Henderson. It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on KY 425 near the Pratt Paper Mill. Our crew saw a medical helicopter on scene. Deputies say a white car went left of center and hit a truck, causing...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY

