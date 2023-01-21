Read full article on original website
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic UncertaintyJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport school board mulling partially private superintendent interview process
KINGSPORT — If deemed legal, Kingsport’s public school board informally has agreed to have private one-on-one member interviews with three yet-to-be determined superintendent finalists. They would be coupled with later public finalist interviews of each of the hopefuls by the whole five-member Kingsport City Schools Board of Education...
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State sets February Tennessee Reconnect informational meetings
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is hosting a series of Tennessee Reconnect virtual information sessions via Zoom in February. These online events are open attendance and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect, sometimes styled TN Reconnect, and Northeast State.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools nursing program prepares students for careers in all areas of healthcare
ROGERSVILLE — The nursing programs at Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools teach students the foundational knowledge they need to have a career in any healthcare field. Both programs offer beginning classes like health science, medical therapeutics, medical terminology and a nursing education class that allows students to obtain a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) license.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU student finds passion for parks and recreation management after fighting wildfire
David Crockett High School graduate Evan Alvarado initially planned for a career in nursing, but after taking a course at East Tennessee State University about wildland firefighting, he had a change of heart. “The day the class ended, I immediately changed my major to park and recreation management,” he said....
Kingsport Times-News
KFD finds funding to get technical
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant allowing the department to conduct training it has wanted to conduct for years. “This is something, for various reasons, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Broadcasters discover the magic of Big Stone Gap
It’s less than an hour’s drive from Kingsport to a regional treasure. Just follow US 23 and you’ll arrive in Big Stone Gap, the newly crowned gem of Virginia, which bills itself as the little town in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains with quintessential Southern charm.
Kingsport Times-News
Late Models to hit BMS high banks April 1 for Bristol Dirt Showcase
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Dirt Showcase will bring the first races of the 2023 season to the clay at Bristol Motor Speedway. The American All-Star Series and Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series will take to the high banks Saturday, April 1 for a doubleheader of $5,000-to-win features.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Planning Commission
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteer timekeepers needed for upcoming swim meets
KINGSPORT — Whether you enjoy wading in the pool, watching competitive swimming or just want to assist your community, the Kingsport Aquatic Center could use your help. The KAC needs volunteer timekeepers for two of its upcoming swim meets: 16 for the Mid-South Conference event Feb. 2-4 and eight for the Appalachian Athletic Conference event Feb. 9-11. Each day has a morning session from 8 a.m. to noon and the final day has a session from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Andy True speaks about school board appreciation
Kingsport City Schools Superintendent of Administration Andy True talks about School Board Appreciatiion Week, Jan. 22-28, and goes over the books donated to Kingsport public schools in honor of their work as board members. Board members also received popcorn from the Tribe Athletic Complex and other gifts at the work session Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools announces district-level Teachers of the Year
Johnson City Schools has just named Dr. Kristi Presley, Ms. Nicole Cross and Ms. Jackie Smith as the district's 2023-2024 District-Level Teachers of the Year. These teachers were honored by their schools as building-level teachers of the year and were nominated for the district-wide distinction. The nominees were reviewed by district-wide committees that included former teachers of the year and administrators.
Kingsport Times-News
Veteran Rye Cove educator Joy Davidson makes Teacher Spotlight
RYE COVE — A Scott County educator for just short of three decades is in this week’s Teacher Spotlight.
Blountville Utility to conduct repairs, shut off water for some Tuesday
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some customers of the Blountville Utility District will be without water for a portion of Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to a letter from the utility district, water will be shut off for customers on the following streets in the Akard subdivision in Bristol from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.: The utility […]
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins Commission OKs purchase of Civis bank building, other resolutions
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission passed several resolutions at its meeting Monday in reference to purchasing the Civis Bank building in Church Hill, donating Baby Doe opioid lawsuit funds to Hawkins County EMS and raising the bid threshold. Civis Bank Building.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County still pondering funding for meat processing plant
Mike Southerland, president of Appalachian Producers Cooperative, said Tuesday that a request for funding to help build a meat processing plant near Jonesborough is in Sullivan County’s hands as other counties approve funding. “It’s kind of in their hands on if they want to invite us back and what...
Kingsport Times-News
Hairston's role increasing ahead of Bucs' game at Mercer
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State is about to put its road winning streak on the line, and it will come with a chance at revenge. ETSU plays at Mercer in a Southern Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday night, marking the first time the Bucs have seen an opponent twice this season. The Bears won 68-55 at Freedom Hall less than two weeks ago.
Johnson City Press
D-B math teacher and former coach Adam Gourley in Teacher Spotlight
KINGSPORT — Math teacher and former coach Aaron Gourley is the latest in the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
Kingsport Times-News
Cummins appointed Clinch District ranger
NORTON — The Washington and Jefferson National Forests’ Clinch Ranger District has a new chief ranger. Tiffany Cummins took over the Clinch District position Monday, succeeding Michele Davalos.
