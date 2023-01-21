KINGSPORT — Whether you enjoy wading in the pool, watching competitive swimming or just want to assist your community, the Kingsport Aquatic Center could use your help. The KAC needs volunteer timekeepers for two of its upcoming swim meets: 16 for the Mid-South Conference event Feb. 2-4 and eight for the Appalachian Athletic Conference event Feb. 9-11. Each day has a morning session from 8 a.m. to noon and the final day has a session from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

