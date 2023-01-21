Read full article on original website
Counting Sheep: A$AP Rocky Catches Rihanna’s Manager Sleeping While Couple Dined Out
Rihanna’s manager had a long night on Tuesday when the pop superstar attended the Golden Globes and dined the night away with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. After attending the 80th annual Golden Globes, Rihanna and Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, decided to enjoy a post-award show dinner, TMZ reported. With a little time off the clock, Rih Rih’s manager and Roc Nation exec, Jay Brown, decided to catch a few Z’s before the happy couple finished their meals.
Drake Turned Down Collaborating on an A$AP Rocky Song With Kendrick Lamar
Drake and A$AP Rocky are two rappers with over a decade of experience in the industry. Early in his career, A$AP Rocky tried to get Drake on a song of his, but Drake passed.
Blueface Explains Why His “Nuisance” House Is In Pre-Foreclosure, Goes At DJ Akademiks
The California rapper said his home was labeled a “nuisance” because of too many 911 calls. Blueface took to Twitter recently to explain why his house is listed as being in pre-foreclosure status. While last week saw some wild turns for him and his boo Chrisean Rock, their public fights aren’t all he has to worry about. Moreover, police labeled his house a “nuisance” due to too many 911 calls in the area.
Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert
Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
Gunna has a message for people who called him a snitch
Gunna is back, and he has a few words to say to all the critics. The Atlanta rapper made his return to social media on Jan. 10 after being released from Fulton County Jail on Dec. 14. Gunna agreed to accept an Alford plea, which means he pleaded guilty to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that charge.
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Tory Lanez Mugshot Stirs Up Social Media After People Say Alfonso Ribeiro Is His Doppleganger
It’s not unusual for stars to have a twin – and some of them even make top dollar performing as a doppelganger. But the twinning that nobody saw coming happened this week when Tory Lanez’ mugshot was released after he was arrested for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez looked more like the Fresh Prince’s goofy cousin than a rapper for the culture.
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Yung Miami Says She Likes Golden Showers: “It Just Does Something For Me”
There’s no shortage of shocking moments on Caresha Please, the REVOLT TV podcast hosted by Yung Miami. She’s previously hosted interviews with the likes of G Herbo, Saweetie, Latto, and Kevin Gates. However, her latest interview with Trina, her godmother, shocked many after Miami admitted to her bedroom kinks.
Lil GotIt Continues To Shade Gunna: “We Nothing Alike”
Lil GotIt appears to direct more subliminal messages towards Gunna. Gunna isn’t getting a warm embrace from his fellow YSL compatriots following his latest Instagram post. As you know, the DS4EVER rapper was released from jail last month after accepting an Alford plea. Though his legal team denied that he snitched on Young Thug and the other defendants, many haven’t forgotten that he admitted that YSL is, indeed, a gang.
Jayda Cheaves Reveals Dating Has Been Hard After Lil Baby, ‘A Lot Of These Guys Are Scared’
Would you be afraid to date Jayda Cheaves, knowing her long history with Lil Baby?. This week, Jayda Cheaves joined FOX SOUL’s Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand to discuss her relationship with Lil Baby and why she doesn’t recommend butt shots. The episode is available HERE. We were...
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Drake flaunts his luxurious lifestyle in new video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’
Drake has shared a new music video for the track ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’, lifted from ‘Her Loss’, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage. The video, released yesterday (January 17), was directed by Canadian filmmaker and photographer Tristan C-M – who served as director of photography on Drake’s video for ‘Sticky’. It begins with the caption “THIS IS 72 HOURS FOR US”, superimposed over camcorder footage of assorted jewellery and gold chain laid out on a marble bench.
Rick Ross Offers Sneak Peek Of $1M Fish Tank Inside His Mansion
Rick Ross is building a brand new fish tank worth $1 million inside his mansion, and he wants his fans to bask in the glory with a sneak peek at its construction. The Biggest Bawse took to his Instagram Story this week to showcase the new addition to his home, which happens to be a cylindrical fish tank apparently worth seven figures. In the clip, the room is covered in brown flooring paper with the fish tank stationed in the middle.
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos
Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
Funk Flex Updates 6ix9ine Post With Reaction From Jim Jones
While Flex is ready to play 6ix9ine’s music once again, Jim Jones says “there will never be any tolerance for testifying and cooperating.”. Tekashi 6ix9ine remains a hot topic in Hip Hop circles, and Funk Flex has made a controversial announcement. Recently, we reported on the famed Hot 97 DJ saying he would no longer boycott 6ix9ine’s music. For a time, several stations, particularly in New York, vowed to boycott the rainbow rapper’s releases. With the rise of artists taking plea deals, Flex had a change of heart.
Ariana Grande Claps Back at Fans Who Claim She’s ‘Not a Singer Anymore’
It's been nearly three years since the release of Ariana Grande's last album, 2020's Positions, and fans are missing the pop star. Just don't assume she's left her pop music roots behind, though. "Why aren't you a singer anymore?" Grande wrote in a new TikTok, mimicking the fans who have...
