Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, changing to all rain by mid- afternoon. Daytime ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The northern mountains, and the higher elevations of the central mountains, of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Mercer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mercer WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EST TODAY Winds will remain gusty this afternoon from 20 to 35 mph as they turn to the west.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Preston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 12:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain with ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Page, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Potomac Highlands of Virginia and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Test issued for Kanawha by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 12:40:00 EST Target Area: Kanawha This is a test message. This is only a test The following message is transmitted at the request of Kanawha County. This is a test message. This is a test of the capability to relay emergency messages from non-national weather service sources using department of homeland security and NWS systems. This practice/test message is not intended to activate the emergency alert system. This is a test message. Do not take action based on this test message. This is only a test.
