Effective: 2023-01-25 12:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain with ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO