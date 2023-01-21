Ex-Genesis Execs Claimed They Raised Millions for Crypto Hedge Fund Just as Former Company Neared Bankruptcy

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Jim Cramer Says to Consider an Analyst's Call Timeframe When Investing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. He used recent notes on Advanced Micro Devices to illustrate his point. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
Wall Street wobbles amid worries about corporate profits
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is wobbling Wednesday on worries about corporate profits following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in afternoon trading, but only after it tumbled to a morning loss of 1.7% and then roared all the way back. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased an early 460-point loss and was virtually unchanged at 33,734, as of 3:11 p.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower after coming back from a 2.3% drop.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Sunrun, U.S. Bancorp, Alphabet, AT&T and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. News Corp, Fox — News Corp rallied 5.4%, while Fox news gained more than 2%, after Rupert Murdoch called off plans to merge the two companies. AT&T — The telecommunications giant rallied 5.4% after reporting more wireless subscribers than expected...
NBC Miami
Treasury Tells Congress It Will Suspend Some Federal Retirement Investments After Debt Limit Breach
The U.S. Treasury has suspended new investments in a federal employee retirement benefit program after the government reached its debt ceiling. The move is one of the so-called extraordinary measures Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is taking to avoid default until Congress raises the federal borrowing limit. Yellen said the agency...
Tesla stock could soar 50% and is the top pick in an auto sector that's seeing an EV 'shake-out,' Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas says
Tesla stock could add 50% despite price cuts to vehicles, according to Morgan Stanley. Analyst Adam Jonas cited Tesla's strong balance sheet and profitability. "Tesla's recent price cuts are just the latest sign the EV market may be entering the 'shake-out' phase," he wrote. Tesla stock could gain 50% on...
NBC Miami
92% of Millennial Homebuyers Say Inflation Has Impacted Their Purchase Plans, But Most Are Plowing Ahead Anyway, Study Shows
Millennials — who are roughly ages 27 to 42 — are in their prime homebuying years. While the combination of high home prices and rising interest rates has caused affordability issues for many buyers, the situation is gradually improving. The median price for an existing house was $366,900...
NBC Miami
Tesla Reports Earnings After the Bell Wednesday
Tesla reports Q4 earnings after market close on Wednesday. Shareholders are seeking updates on the company’s automotive gross margins and demand outlook after Tesla implemented steep price cuts. Electric vehicle maker Tesla plans to report fourth-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. Here's what analysts were expecting as of...
NBC Miami
Rupert Murdoch Calls Off Proposed Fox-News Corp Merger
Rupert Murdoch withdrew his proposal to explore a reunion of Fox News' parent and Wall Street Journal owner News Corp. Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch "determined that a combination is not optimal" at this time. The proposal has been withdrawn as News Corp is in advanced discussions to sell...
NBC Miami
Are Digital Wallets Safe? Here's What to Know as the Battle Between Big Banks and Apple Pay Heats Up
Several of the large banks behind Zelle are teaming up to create their own digital wallet that will take aim at Apple Pay and PayPal. For consumers, increased competition over digital payments could be a benefit, but there are still risks to consider. In the face of inflation, rising interest...
NBC Miami
Semiconductor Giant ASML Sees 2023 Sales Surge; Says China Revenue to Be Steady Despite U.S. Chip Restrictions
Dutch chip equipment maker ASML forecast a 25% jump in 2023 revenue. ASML CEO Wennink said China accounted for around 15% of sales in 2022 and will be at a "similar" amount this year, despite U.S. chip export restrictions. For the fourth quarter of 2022, ASML's net sales rose more...
Comments / 0